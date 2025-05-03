Electoral System In Nigeria Not Reformable – Sowore

Share

Human rights activist and former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has declared that electoral reform in Nigeria is unworkable, asserting that members of the National Assembly lack genuine interest in overhauling the process.

Speaking during an interview on “Frontline,” a current affairs programme on Eagle 102.5 FM Ilese-Ijebu, monitored by Saturday Telegraph, Sowore made the remarks in the context of preparations for President Bola Tinubu’s second anniversary in office, slated for May 29, 2025.

According to him, “The National Assembly is not really interested in electoral reform. The electoral system in Nigeria has gone beyond something that can be reformed. It can’t be reformed — and that is the truth.

“From the airport to the city center in Abuja, you’ll find campaign posters of Tompolo and Tinubu pasted from one electric pole to another. Why do you think they are doing that? They are sending a message to Nigerians that Tinubu’s 2027 victory is already a done deal.

“Every supposed electoral reform will be tailored to fit that predetermined outcome. They are not planning for a real election.

“Those who plan for genuine elections embark on reform. What they are planning is a selection — and it will happen again, and Sowore will be proven right.”

Sowore argued that Nigeria’s electoral system requires a total overhaul if the country is to overcome its democratic challenges.

He described the voter’s card as a burden on citizens, noting that existing forms of identification such as a national ID card, international passport, or driver’s license should suffice for voting purposes.

He claimed that undistributed voter cards are frequently used to rig elections, advocating instead for the adoption of electronic voting to allow Nigerians to vote from anywhere.

“People vote for BBNaija from the comfort of their homes, and we don’t hear of rigging. So why are we not using technology for our elections?” he questioned.

When asked to assess the state of governance under President Tinubu as he approaches his second year in office, Sowore was blunt: “By May 29, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be celebrating two years of failure in office.

“That’s the truth — no need to sugar-coat it. Failure in the economy, failure to provide security, failure in infrastructure, failure to create jobs, failure to offer opportunities to Nigerians, and failure to pay a living wage. There is no Nigerian worker today who will say they are happy.”

