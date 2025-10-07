Electoral, Security, Economic Reforms Our Priority – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has outlined key legislative priorities as the parliament resumed plenary on Tuesday after its annual recess.

He said the House would prioritise the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act, while security and economic reforms would also be at the forefront of legislative activities in the coming months.

In his welcome address to members, Abbas noted that “the responsibilities before us are substantial, and the progress we have made so far is meaningful but incomplete.”

He acknowledged that the tasks ahead were demanding but achievable, stressing that “Nigerians will judge us not by party affiliations but by the results we deliver.”

Abbas stated that constitutional amendments would take centre stage, with 87 proposals on devolution of powers, local government autonomy, judicial reform and socio-economic rights awaiting debate and voting. He recalled the well-attended national public hearing held on September 22, 2025, by the House Committee on Constitutional Amendment, which reflected broad public interest and support.

“We must now complete these votes and transmit the approved amendments to the state assemblies before the end of December to enable early concurrence ahead of the election period,” he said.

The Speaker also stressed the need to finalise electoral reforms ahead of the 2027 general elections. According to him, the Electoral Act Amendment Bill aims to strengthen measures against violence, improve access for persons with disabilities, establish clearer timelines for resolving disputes, and reduce the ambiguities that affected the last elections.

“Our goal is to make elections less contentious and litigious, lower their cost through single-day voting, and make the process of party primaries more democratic and inclusive. Related constitutional changes include provisions for an Electoral Offences Commission. Our goal is to produce a new Electoral Act that stands the test of time,” he said.

Abbas also highlighted the Reserved Seats Bill for women as another major priority, urging members to support the historic step. “We are all HeForShe in advancing gender inclusion, and how we vote on this bill will shape how history and our daughters remember us,” he said.

On security, Abbas reiterated that reforms remained a top priority, stressing that the debate on multi-level policing must move from theory to decisive legislative action. He said while state police remained an option, there was a need to strengthen community policing by revising the Police Act 2020.

“We should consider devolving recruitment, training and deployment of community police officers to states under federal oversight. This would give states a greater role in shaping their security architecture while preserving national standards and coordination,” he added.

The Speaker also emphasised the need for legislative measures to accelerate the implementation of the Start-up Act, vocational training hubs and technology parks. He underscored the importance of progressive legislation to promote renewable energy, enhance grid reliability and attract private investment to stabilise power supply and stimulate economic growth.

He noted that the Nigerian people expected deliberate action that would improve their daily lives, adding that the Renewed Hope government of President Bola Tinubu had pursued reforms to stabilise the economy, enhance security and attract investment.

“These efforts require a legislature that provides rigorous oversight, crafts sound laws, and engages constructively with all arms of government,” he stated.

Abbas explained that the House had deepened public engagement through its Open Week, town halls, media briefings and digital platforms. Between June 2023 and mid-2025, the House considered 2,263 bills, passed 237, and secured presidential assent for 50, covering areas such as power reform, student loans, cybersecurity, tax policy and regional development.

He said national indicators showed cautious optimism during the recess, with headline inflation decreasing for a fifth consecutive month to 20.12 per cent, while food inflation also eased. He added that diplomatic measures had restored United Arab Emirates (UAE) visa services and Emirates Airlines flights, reopening avenues for trade and travel.

“Our security agencies have disrupted insurgent networks and rescued abducted citizens. While progress has been made, Nigerians still experience high living costs, underemployment and insecurity in some areas. These challenges present opportunities for us to implement targeted legislative actions and foster ongoing engagement to create a brighter future for all,” he said.

The Speaker noted that lawmakers spent the recess engaging with their constituents to listen to their concerns and aspirations. “These interactions are the essence of representation and provide the insight we need to make informed legislative decisions,” he stated.

Abbas commended members for their unity and overwhelming support, describing the 10th House as a chamber that has demonstrated remarkable maturity, stability and responsible leadership.

“We have maintained cohesion in a diverse chamber through inclusive decision-making, transparency in managing House affairs, effective parliamentary diplomacy and careful floor management. I urge us to remain united and continue addressing any issues through dialogue to ensure the House stays strong and focused on delivering for the Nigerian people,” he said.