Electoral Reforms: NASS Proposes Nov 2026 For Presidential, Guber Elections

As the clamour for comprehensive electoral reform gathers momentum, the National Assembly Joint Committee on Electoral Matters has proposed the holding of the next Presidential and Gubernatorial elections in November 2026.

The proposal, which is contained in the draft copy of the amendments to the Electoral Act 2022, states that election into the two offices should be conducted not later than 185 days before expiration of the tenure of the incumbent, which is May 29, 2027.

The draft amendments, which was presented at a public hearing at the National Assembly yesterday, stated thus: Section 4 (7) of the proposed amendment states: “Elections into the office of the President and Governor of a State shall be held not later than 185 days before the expiration of the term of office of the last holder of the office”.

By implication, 185 days before May 29, 2027 clearly shows that the election must be conducted in or before November 2026. In the same vein, Section 4(5) of the proposed amendment to the 2022 Electoral Act states as follows: “Election into the State Houses of Assembly and the National Assembly shall be held not later than 185 days before the date on which each of the Houses stands dissolved”.

The proposed amendment also sought for the conduct of elections six months before expiration of tenure of incumbent, as explained by the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters, Hon. Adebayo Balogun said the proposed amendment for the conduct of elections six months before expiration of tenure of incumbent is geared towards creating enough time for the disposal of election disputes before swearing in of declared winners. According to him, Section 285 of the 1999 Constitution will be amended just as Section 139 will also be amended.

“To ensure that all manner of election litigations are dispensed with, before the swearing in of winners, we are proposing amendment that will reduce 180 days of tribunal judgement to 90 days, 90 days expected of judgement by appellate court to 60 days up to the Supreme Court, which will all not exceed 185 days,” he said.

Also being proposed for amendment are the clauses authorising early voting, diaspora voting as well as voting by inmates serving jail terms in prisons across the country. “There shall be a date set aside for early voting not later than 14 days to the day of the election.

Those to be given the privilege of early voting include journalists, security personnel, officials of the commission, accredited domestic observers and ad-hoc staff of the Commission,” the draft report read. Other proposed amendments are mandatory electronic transmission of election results, non-compulsory use of permanent voters’ cards. Section 60(5) of the Electoral Act also seeks to guarantee compulsory electronic transmission of results.

It states as follows: “The Presiding Officer shall transmit the results including total number of accredited voters to the next level of excuses both electronically and manually just as it criminalises failure of Presiding Officer or Collation Officer who distribute unstamped ballot papers and results sheets. Such erring officers will be jailed for one year or pay a fine of N1 million or both.”