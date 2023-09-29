Electoral Reforms Crucial Before 2027 Elections, Says Olawepo-Hashim

A

former presidential candidate and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has canvassed a further reform of the Electoral Act to address the recruitment of the leadership of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to make the electoral truly “independent of external control and influence” before the 2027 general election.

INEC was established by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to among other things, organise elections into various political offices in the country. The functions of the commission are contained in Section 15, Part 1 of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Section 2 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, Olawepo-Hashim recommended that the position of chairman of INEC and national commissioners should be advertised and not appointed by the president. He also stressed the need for the Electoral Act to put the onus of proof of conduct of credible elections on INEC and not on the petitioner.

He revealed that during the military regimes, he and other activists fought for a truly independent INEC, insisting that top positions of the commission should be advertised, while the National Judicial Commission (NJC) should be the collation agency, independent of the executive.

His words: “In 1999, we won the election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but who were those that asked for an independent electoral commission? We were the ones. We were not behaving like people who were sure they were going to get power because we were believers in democracy.

So, Nigerians need believers in democracy across parties to survive, not APC and PDP. This is beyond APC, PDP. “If we don’t ‘sort out’ the electoral system right now, and not six months or one year to the elections, the 2027 general election is going to be war. Nobody will be going to court. We don’t want that now. Nigeria need statesmen not politicians. We don’t need politicians in the driver’s seat of the reform of our state institutions. We need states- men who will speak up.”

Olawepo-Hashim maintained that the “issue of electoral reform is not the business for the opposition alone. It is the business for everyone who loves Nigeria because if we don’t reform the process and elections cannot be delivered credibly, 2027 will be war.” He added: “We have to rescue the democratic process because it is becoming meaningless. Why are we having coup d’état all over Africa?

Because people did not see any content in what we call democracy. “I know that people have their expectations in the judiciary but judges adjudicate based on law and evidence and the truth of the matter is that the Electoral Act has skewed the balance in favour of the winner of the election and the man who organised the election.”