Electoral Reform: Bill Under Review, E-Transmission Still Intact – Kingibe

Senator representing Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe, has debunked misinformation making the rounds on the ongoing Electoral Reform Bill and electronic transmission of election results.

She stressed that the Senate has not rejected key reforms, including the electronic transmission of election results.

Kinigbe, a member of the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, said she considered it necessary to address Nigerians directly on the reform process.

In a press statement issued on Friday, she noted that she has been actively involved in the exercise since 2024.

According to her, the National Assembly conducted an extensive and inclusive review of Nigeria’s electoral framework throughout the year 2024 and 2025.

“Over the course of 2024 and 2025, the National Assembly undertook an intensive and inclusive process to reform our electoral framework.”

She noted that the process involved public hearings and policy retreats organised by a joint committee of the Senate and the House of Representatives, with consistent participation from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and civil society organisations as technical partners.

“This process included extensive public hearings and policy retreats conducted by a joint committee of the Senate and the House of Representatives. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) participated consistently, alongside Civil Society Organizations that served as technical partners,” she said.

She explained further that the consultations produced a detailed report which was a reflection of Nigerians’ aspirations for a more transparent and credible electoral system.

“The report was anchored on three clear and deliberate pillars,” Kingibe noted.

These include, Electronic transmission of election results and real-time upload to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IREV) to enhance transparency and public confidence; Recognition of three modes of party primaries, direct, indirect and consensus within a regulated framework; clearly defined election timelines that work effectively for INEC, political actors and the electorate.

Kingibe disclosed that when the report was presented to the Senate, an ad hoc committee was set up to review it and that its recommendations largely aligned with the original submissions.

“Notably, about 85 per cent of Senators supported the electronic transmission of election results,” she said.

She expressed concern over reports claiming that the Senate rejected the reforms or reverted to the provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act.

“While the 2022 Act used the term ‘transfer’ of results, the committees, after careful deliberation, specifically recommended that the commission shall electronically transmit results and upload them to IREV in real time,” she said.

Kingibe further explained that the harmonisation process between the Senate and the House of Representatives is yet to be completed

She said that a correspondence committee has been constituted to align both versions of the bill into a single final document.

“Although the bill has passed third reading, the final harmonised version is yet to be concluded,” she said.