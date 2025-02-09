Electoral Reform: APC Chieftain Commends Tinubu’s For Sacking Three RECs

Share

Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has commended President Bola Tinubu over his request to the Senate to terminate the appointments of three suspended Resident Electoral Commissioners of Abia, Adamawa and Sokoto States over alleged gross misconduct in 2023 general elections.

Oyintiloye, a member of defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) said that the sacking of the RECs was a clear signal of the President’s desire to sanitise the country’s electoral system.

The APC chieftain, who said this while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo, also commended the Senate for granting the president’s request to sack the suspended RECs.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, said that the request of the President to the Senate to sack the affected RECs and the subsequent approval by the Red Chamber was a big step towards electoral reform.

He said that the sacking of the RECs would serve as a strong warning to others, that bribery and corruption would not be allowed in the country’s electoral system.

Oyintiloye said that the sacking of the suspended RECs would restore electorate confidence in the country’s electoral processes and also ensure accountability.

” I want to commend the president for the bold step to terminate the appointments of the suspended RECs.

” That is an indication that the President is keen to give the country a free, fair and credible election that Nigerians will be proud of.

” The suspension and termination of the appointments of the three RECs; Ike Uzochukwu (Abia), Hudu Yunusa-Ari (Adamawa), and Nura Ali (Sokoto) will serve as a deterrent to other RECs who have similar traits of corruption in them.

” The President has promised to fight corruption and this will serve as a lesson to other public servants that the country is moving forward” he said.

Oyintiloye also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for taken disciplinary action of suspension against the RECs in March 2023.

The APC Cheiftain recalled that Yunusa-Ari was suspended for unlawfully usurping the Returning Officer’s role in the Adamawa governorship election and making an unauthorised declaration of results.

He said that Ali and Uzochukwu were suspended for dereliction of duty, with Ali also facing prosecution over bribery allegations

Oyintiloye also commended INEC over the conviction of Prof. Ignatius Udok, for electoral fraud, adding that “this shows the commission’s commitment to electoral integrity”.

He said that sentencing of Udok , who was the Collation /Returning Officer for Essien Udim State Constituency seat in 2019 general election by an Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Uyo, was a strong signal that the country’s electrical reform is evolving.

Oyintiloye, however, urged the president not to relent in his fight against corruption, adding that the fight has started yielding positive results.

