Electoral Reform: Again, Senate Fails The People

The past two weeks have witnessed a loud public outcry over the unwillingness of the 10th Senate to seize the opportunity presented by ongoing electoral reforms to strengthen Nigeria’s election process.

At a time when Nigerians are demanding credible and transparent elections, the Senate failed to stand firmly in support of mandatory real-time electronic transmission of election results. In doing so, the upper legislative chamber once again shook public confidence in a system meant to protect — not undermine — the people’s votes.

It appeared to matter little to the Senators that this provision enjoys broad support from the citizens they represent. Over the years, incremental steps have been taken to introduce technology into Nigeria’s elections in the name of transparency. Yet these efforts continue to fall short at the most critical stage — the collation of results.

It is at this point that figures are most vulnerable to alteration, often after party agents have departed with only the numbers they heard announced at polling units. The proposal from the House of Representatives seeks to mandate presiding officers to upload results immediately to INEC’s viewing portal — a measure widely regarded as essential for transparency and dispute reduction. The Senate, however, stopped short of that commitment.

When it reconvened in emergency plenary following public criticism, it produced a revised version of the proposed law that still fell below public expectations. Instead of clarity, the Senate adopted vague language that leaves the method and timing of result transmission to the discretion of INEC officials. This effectively creates an option: transmit electronically or revert to manual collation — with poor internet connectivity as an easy justification.

While not all INEC officials are corrupt, the absence of a firm mandate opens the door to abuse. Officials may cite network challenges to justify manual collation and personally transport Form EC8A to collation centres — a process historically prone to controversy.

Experience from previous elections shows that manual handling has too often resulted in discrepancies between pollingunit declarations and final tallies. The Senate’s ambiguity appears less like caution and more like a deliberate preservation of loopholes capable of eroding public trust.

The pressing question is simple: why enable a system vulnerable to manipulation when stronger safeguards are within reach? Nigerians clearly understand this risk. Public reaction has been swift and critical, with many citizens describing the decision as a betrayal of democratic expectations.

Across civic discussions, a common perception has emerged — that the Senate’s position seems to enable manipulation rather than prevent it. Civil society organisations share this concern. Advocacy groups warn that removing the requirement for real-time transmission weakens reform efforts and expands discretionary power precisely where clarity is most needed. When rules are unclear, accountability inevitably suffers.

If citizens believe their votes are vulnerable to opaque handling, confidence in elections — and democracy itself — declines. Opposition parties have likewise condemned the decision as a backward step at a moment when Nigeria should be strengthening electoral credibility. For ordinary Nigerians, this is not an abstract legal debate; it is about whether their votes truly count. Senate leaders defend their position by insisting they did not reject electronic transmission outright.

They argue that mandating real-time uploads could create complications in areas with weak connectivity, and that granting INEC flexibility is a practical compromise. Yet this explanation has done little to calm public anxiety because it sidesteps the core issue. Citizens are not demanding perfection; they are demanding safeguards. If network challenges exist, the law should clearly define fallback procedures — not eliminate the requirement altogether.

Critics warn that vague provisions invite exploitation, whether intentional or accidental, undermining the very reform Nigerians have long demanded. What is most troubling is the perceived absence of political will. Nigeria’s democratic challenges persist not because solutions are unknown, but because decisive action is too often avoided.

Ignoring widespread calls for transparent elections weakens the principle of representation itself. This debate ultimately transcends technology; it is about trust — the trust between voters and those elected to serve them.

Genuine reform requires clarity, leaving minimal room for manipulation or excuse. Real-time electronic transmission may not be a cure-all, but it is a practical and visible step toward rebuilding confidence in the electoral process. Many observers note that with roughly 95 per cent of the country covered by internet services, lawmakers should focus on solving connectivity gaps rather than delaying reforms that would benefit the overwhelming majority.

Now that the document has been committed to the select committee of both chambers of the National Assembly, lawmakers still have an opportunity to strengthen democracy and reassure Nigerians that their votes matter.

They must reject ambiguity and choose clarity over caution, and confidence over convenience. Nigerians are watching. Whether this episode becomes a turning point or another missed opportunity depends on what happens next.

One message, however, is unmistakable: citizens will not easily forget that the Senate faltered at a critical moment when transparency and electoral integrity demanded courage