Electoral Offenders: INEC And Challenge Of Prosecution

FELIX NWANERI writes on the burden of prosecution of electoral offenders, which has sparked-off renewed calls for the establishment of an Electoral Offences Commission as recommended by the Justice Mohammed Uwais-led Electoral Reform Committee

The recent spat between the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Socio-economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) over the group’s claim that the commission’s chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, flouted a court order regarding the prosecution of electoral offenders has re-echoed one of the major recommendations of the various committees set-up by successive administrations on electoral reforms.

SERAP has filed a contempt lawsuit against the electoral commission and Prof. Yakubu “for failing to investigate allegations of electoral offences committed during the 2023 general election, identify suspected perpetrators and their sponsors, and ensure their effective prosecution.”

Justice Obiora Atuegwu Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had on July 18, ordered INEC to pursue cases of bribery against state governors and their deputies, and other electoral offences committed during the 2023 elections.

He also ordered the electoral umpire to seek the appointment of independent counsel to investigate allegations of electoral offences including bribery, vote-buying, conspiracy, and undue influence against state governors and their deputies during the elections.

The judgement read in part: “The substance of SERAP’s grouse is the violence associated with elections in Nigeria which tends to prevent citizens from exercising their franchise during elections, thus preventing credible election and in the long run credible leaders.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that electoral violence and the associated crimes committed during elections in Nigeria is a great bane to the development of this country both democratically and economically.

“Being citizens of this great country, SERAP and its members have the legal interest whose enjoyment or enforcement directly or substantially depends on the performance of public duty by INEC.

In requesting the performance of the public duty imposed on the electoral body, SERAP has demonstrated a great zeal of patriotism.

“There is no doubt that the Electoral Act 2022 created some electoral offences. Sections 123, 124, 125, 126 127, 128 and 129 are some of the provisions of the Electoral Act that created some specific electoral offences.

Trial of offences created by the Electoral Act is done in a Magistrate Court or a High Court of a state in which the offence is committed, or the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. “By section 145(2) of the same Act, prosecution for the offences shall be undertaken by legal officers of INEC or any legal practitioner appointed by INEC.

Clearly therefore, the law imposes on INEC the performance of a public duty.” While SERAP claims that INEC and its chairman are yet to act on the judgement, the court, in a notice of consequences of disobedience to its order, warned Prof, Yakubu that he would be guilty of contempt of court and liable to be committed to prison if he fails to obey the judgement orders.

The notice, addressed to the INEC chairman, read in part: Take notice that unless you obey the orders contained in the judgement of July 18, 2024 made by Justice Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja in Suit Number: FHC/ABJ/CS/583/2023, a copy of which is hereto attached, you will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison.”

SERAP, on its part, described INEC’s inability to obey the orders of the court as unacceptable. In a statement dated October 27 and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP maintained that a democratic state based on the rule of law cannot exist if INEC and its chairman routinely ignore and or fail to abide by court orders.

INEC must turn the page on persistent electoral offences, end the impunity of perpetrators, and ensure citizens’ right to vote and political participation

The statement read in part: “The recurring cases of electoral bribery and violence make a mockery of Nigeria’s electoral process and participatory democracy.

The latest allegations of electoral offences in Edo State show that INEC has learnt little or nothing from the well-documented problems during the 2023 general elections.

“Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo, INEC must turn the page on persistent electoral offences, end the impunity of perpetrators, and ensure citizens’ right to vote and political participation.”

INEC dismisses claims

While no date has been fixed for hearing of the contempt suit, INEC, in its response to SERAP’s claims, explained that besides the fact that governors and deputy governors have constitutional immunity from prosecution, the electoral umpire has no record that anyone of them has been arrested, investigated and a prima facie case established to initiate their prosecution.

The commission’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, who stated this in a statement, said if SERAP had done basic fact check, it would have known that at the end of the 2023 general election, the commission announced that it received 215 case files from the Nigeria Police, following the arrest and investigation of alleged violators of the electoral laws across the country.

Olumekun said these included 52 files involving 238 alleged offenders during the presidential and National Assembly elections and 163 files in respect of 536 suspects for the governorship and state Assembly elections.

He added that it was important to also inform the public that the commission’s commitment to prosecution of electoral offenders is not limited to persons who are outside the commission. He pointed out that officials of the commission, some of them highly placed, have been affected, including a Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) currently being prosecuted in a High Court in Yola, Yobe State.

He further explained that recognizing the need for their speedy prosecution and bearing in mind that the commission does not have enough in-house lawyers, informed why INEC engaged the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) under the leadership of the immediate past President, Yakubu Maikyau for assistance, adding that the chairman of the commission and other officials have also been providing updates to the public on the matter.

His words: “For the first time in the history of elections in Nigeria, concrete steps were taken between the NBA and INEC to prosecute electoral offences. The NBA, working with a prominent and senior human rights lawyer, provided the commission with a list of counsels nationwide, including Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), who volunteered to render pro-bono services.

“Letters of instruction were given to them through the NBA and work commenced in earnest. As private lawyers, this satisfies the provision of section145 (2) of the Electoral Act 2022, which empowers the commission to engage external solicitors to assist it in the prosecution of electoral offences.

So far, convictions/successful prosecutions have been recorded in Kebbi and Kogi states.” Olumekun stressed that it is wellknown that INEC has been working with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to discourage vote buying and prosecute vote buyers.

He said a special joint prosecution team of 18 lawyers drawn from the EFCC and INEC was set up to prosecute suspects, adding that through this joint effort, successful prosecutions have so far been recorded in Lagos, Gombe and Kwara states.

His words: “The prosecution of electoral offence is very slow for the simple reason that electoral offences are not time-bound, unlike pre-election and post-election cases, which must be determined within 180 days at the trial court/tribunal and a maximum of 60 days at each layer of appeal.

“Furthermore, under section 145 (1) of the Electoral Act 2022, electoral offences are prosecuted in the jurisdiction where the alleged offence is committed and by the state judiciary.

Some cases can go on for several years. That is why the commission has been in the forefront of the advocacy for electoral reform to make electoral offences time-bound for speedy prosecution of electoral offenders, including the establishment of an Electoral Offences Tribunal.

“We wish to assure Nigerians that the commission will continue to discharge its responsibilities at all times. The commission is not in contempt of court as alleged. As an organisation that portrays itself as a leader in advocating for justice, SERAP ought to have availed itself of basic facts that are already in the public domain,”

Nigeria and electoral fraud

As INEC and SERAP rightly admitted, violence and manipulations have always been major threats to Nigeria’s electoral process. Out of the 10 general elections the country has conducted since independence – 1964/1965, 1979, 1983, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023 – perhaps, only that of 2015 could be said to be violence-free.

While the 2007 elections was described by both local and foreign observers as one that cast a harsh light on patterns of violence, corruption and outright criminality that have characterized Nigeria’s political system, the post-election violence, which trailed that of 2011 polls nearly drove Nigeria to the brink. By the time the dust settled, several lives were lost and property worth billions of naira destroyed in the northern part of the country.

Among those caught in the crossfire were members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), employed by INEC as ad hoc staff. Kaduna State and Kano states, which were the worst hit by the crisis, had thousands of persons displaced. While the 2019 general election was also characterized by violence in flashpoint states like Rivers, Kano and Lagos, the November 2019 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states were nothing but a full scale war.

A report by the Centre for Democracy and Development, (CDD) on the polls showed that 10 persons lost their lives during the exercise, while 129 cases of violence and electoral crimes were recorded. “Elections which should have enabled citizens to express their democratic preferences were violently and crudely undermined by an unrelenting band of partisan outlaws.

The magnitude of the violent assault on the sanctity of the ballot was shocking. The outcome of a process that was so criminally subverted should not be allowed to stand,” the report, which was signed by the group’s director, Idayat Hassan, read in part.

Similarly, the Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room and YIAGA Africa said the election was marred with violence, votes buying, voters’ inducement, intimidation, and harassment. The Situation Room, a coalition of over 40 civic groups, particularly described the Kogi election as “a major dent to Nigeria’s democracy.”

Convener of the Situation Room, Clement Nwankwo, said outcome of the Kogi election, if allowed to stand, will pave the way for bloodbath during the forthcoming governorship polls in Edo and Ondo states as well as the 2023 general election.

It was the same story during the 2023 elections as voter intimidation was the order of the day most states of the federation, vote buying, which involves inducement of voters with cash by agents of political parties and their respective candidates in return for votes, assumed a worrisome dimension.

Uwais, Lemu panels’ recommendations

Most stakeholders have over the years insisted that prosecution of election offenders should not be left in the hands of INEC as it is a major mandate that another body should be saddled with.

To this end, they called on the government to work on the report of the Justice Uwais Electoral Reform Panel, which recommended that a separate body be set up to handle electoral offences.

They also called for more collaboration between INEC and the relevant security agencies to facilitate prosecution of electoral offenders to curtail the excesses of politicians and their supporters as well as restore confidence in the electoral system.

The electoral umpire had in the past tried to prosecute election offenders, but it was overwhelmed given the number of individuals involved. For instance, out of the 869,800 persons involved in the manipulation of the voters’ registration process ahead of the 2015 general election, the electoral body was only able to prosecute 200, which represents less than one percent of the total figure.

Then INEC chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega, who admitted that the commission lacked the capability to prosecute electoral offenders, noted that the only way to deal with electoral fraud is to adopt the recommendations of Uwais panel.

“The best way of dealing with electoral offenders is to go back to the recommendations of the Justice Uwais Electoral Reform Committee, which is to establish an election offences tribunal whose business it is to prosecute electoral offenders. Let us have a tribunal whose full responsibility is to prosecute electoral offenders, so that INEC can concentrate its energy on conducting elections professionally and competently,” he said.

Immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, who apparently reacted to the issuem when he swore-in Jega’s successor and present INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in October 2015, said it was not enough for election tribunals to just cancel or order fresh elections over perceived subversion of the peoples wish.

His words then: “It is not just enough for an election to be cancelled and a new one ordered. It would be much better if all those whose actions or inactions led to the cancellation of such election to be investigated and if culpable, prosecuted whether they are individuals as candidates or party agents, Institutions such as political parties, electoral body, or public officers as electoral staff or security agents.

“Similarly, perpetrators of electoral violence and thuggery should not be spared. Unless our system stops covering up all forms of electoral malpractices, we can hardly get it right. No system endures with impunity.”

Among the recommendations of the Uwais-led Electoral Reform Committee constituted by late President Umaru Yar’Adua in 2007, was the setting up of an Electoral Offences Commission to ensure prosecution of offenders even after the winner will have finally emerged.

Justice Uwais had then said that acceptance and implementation of the recommendations “will significantly restore credibility to the Nigerian electoral process and usher in an era of free, fair and credible elections that will conform to international best practices.”

Unfortunately, the recommendation didn’t find favour with the Yar’Adua government. A similar recommendation was made by the Sheikh Ahmad Lemu panel set up the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan to investigate the 2011 post-elections violence.

The panel reported that 943 persons died, while 843 were injured due to electoral violence. It therefore recommended the establishment of “an autonomous and constitutionally recognised Electoral Offences Tribunal, but which, may be an ad hoc body as it may not have much to do in between election periods.” The Jonathan administration not only accepted the recommendation, it also directed the then Attorney General to take steps towards setting up the tribunal, but that never materialized.

While most Nigerians have continued to demand the establishment of the Electoral Offences Commission as recommended by the Uwais and Lemu panels, the chairman of INEC, Yakubu, on his part, has repeatedly said that decisive action must be taken to break the cycle of impunity through the promulgation of an Electoral Offences Commission/Tribunal to handle matters relating to electoral offences.

According to him, “the INEC has continually made it clear that it lacks the capacity and wherewithal to continue the prosecution of electoral offenders and it is for this reason that the commission supports and will continue to support the creation of an Electoral Offences Commission/Tribunal to process, arrest, investigate and prosecute electoral offenders.”

Yakubu also believes that “Nigeria can no longer afford to foot drag on the important legislation that will provide the framework to deal with impunity and brigandage in elections, which are becoming more brazen essentially because violators of electoral laws are not effectively prosecuted.”

INEC has been in the forefront of the advocacy for electoral reform to make electoral offences time-bound for speedy prosecution of electoral offenders, including the establishment of an Electoral Offences Tribunal

Stakeholders react

Some analysts, who backed INEC on the establishment of a separate agency for electoral offences, said it will not only curb elections violence, but fast track the prosecution of electoral offenders to serve as deterrent to those who subvert the electoral process.

Others, however, called for an amendment to section 59 of the Electoral Act which gave the power of arrest and prosecution of electoral offenders to INEC, thereby excluding security agencies. According to those who hold this view, security agencies use the said section in the Act as alibi for doing nothing when electoral crimes are committed even in their presence.

They pointed out that the prosecution of electoral offenders and others who commit crimes related to elections has been a sore point in the electoral process and its direct consequence is that the ordinary people disengage from the electoral process as very few people would want to go to the polling units to be maimed and killed by political thugs.

It was further argued that electoral impunity also creates a regime that is illegitimate and does not command the confidence of the people and that of the international community as well as leads to political and economic instability as those robbed of their victory may employ legitimate and illegitimate means that overturn the said election.

Chief Chekwas Okorie, who represented the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the Presidential Committee on Electoral Reforms set-up by President Umaru Yar’Adua in 2007, who spoke on the issue, told New Telegraph that though establishment of a commission to take care of electoral offences will take away the burden of prosecution of offenders from INEC, adoption of electronic voting is the way to go if violent acts and manipulations associated with elections in Nigeria are to be curbed.

His words: “Four political parties constituted the 2017 Presidential Committee on Electoral Reforms and it was headed by Vice President Goodluck Jonathan as he was then. Part of the recommendations of that committee was the establishment of an Electoral Offences Commission, which was in turn handed over to the Justice Uwais committee and was eventually incorporated in the panel’s report.

“So, we have always believed that there should be a commission to take care of electoral offences as well as take away the burden of prosecution of offenders from INEC, but I believe that prevention is better than cure. While the commission is expected to come in and cure electoral offences, to prevent such offences in the first place through electronic voting, would have been a better idea.

“There must be full electronic voting system in a manner that ballot box would be eliminated in order to take care of thuggery and results transmitted electronically from the polling booths. With the system in place, there will be nothing for the electoral offences commission and election petition tribunals to do.”

