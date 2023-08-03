Electoral Infractions, Threat To Nigeria’s Democracy – Don

A Professor of Political Science, Adelaja Odukoya has declared that, for Nigeria’s democracy to survive, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and law enforcement agencies must stop treating electoral infractions with kid gloves.

Odukoya, the Dean of the Faculty of Social and Management Sciences at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), said it was regrettable that many electoral offenders have gone unpunished.

This, according to him has encouraged more people to break the law.

The Don spoke on Thursday while delivering a lecture, titled: “Pluralism and Public Opinion Management: Challenges and Prospects for Sustainable Democracy in Nigeria”, at the 2023 Colloquium of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Ogun State chapter.

Odukoya lamented that “the present authoritarian, anti-people, exploitative and irresponsible” style of leadership in Nigeria cannot promote the country’s democracy.

Odukoya said, “The kid gloves treatment of electoral infractions must stop if we must have a democratic order.

“Nigerian leaders are too alienated from the Nigerian people, they are too self-centred, they must change or the people should flush them out. Our government officials are unprepared for government, our government officials are only interested in their pockets.

“Nigeria is not one, it is drifting apart and something urgently must be done.”

The don charged political officeholders to stop taking the people for granted, saying “No serious government that is interested in development and democracy will ignore the views of the people. Criticism by the people is the tonic that nurtures democracy and development”.

The State Chairman of NIPR, Seun Boye in her remarks, charged civil society organisations, media and Nigerians at large to continue to promote the values of democracy.