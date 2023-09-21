Electoral Hub Seeks Punishment For Erring INEC Officials, Others

…Says EOs must declare conflict of interest ahead of polls

…Wants INEC to outsource logistics during elections

The Electoral Hub, a multi-disciplinary think-tank aimed at strengthening electoral governance and accountability in Nigeria, has called for appropriate sanctions for all malpractices and breaches of the electoral process by employees of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), politicians, security agents and the electorate in line with the legal provisions.

In addition, the think-tank has also proposed that all electoral officers, including ad-hoc staff, should be required to declare any conflict of interest before deployment on election duties.

The organisation strongly advised INEC to explore the possibility of engaging private logistics companies to help out with the logistics of distributing sensitive and non-sensitive electoral materials ahead of the elections. Private logistics companies, the Electoral Hub argued, are driven by the profit motive and the persons at the top would not be willing to compromise on the quality of their business but ensure that issues of logistics failure were better addressed during elections.

These were some of the high points of a roundtable discourse held by stakeholders in electoral reforms who gathered in Abuja to share experiences of the recent general election and to chart a new way forward for the electoral process.

“The discourse was organised to commemorate International Democracy Day by the Electoral Hub, in partnership with the Madiba Foundation for Good Governance and with the support of the MacArthur Foundation through its Organizing for a New Nigeria (ONN) project.

The roundtable brought together critical electoral duty bearers, including, electoral ad-hoc staff that served in the 2023 general elections and the 2022 off-cycle governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States. Also in attendance were representatives of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), the Academia as well and former National Commissioners of INEC amongst others.

Director, Electoral Hub, Princess Hamman-Obels, disclosed that the event was designed to document the rich and diverse experiences of electoral officers, especially ad-hoc staff, using their valuable insights as lessons that will guide future elections.

She said that apart from empowering participants through comprehensive training on understanding the intricacies of the electoral process, the event was designed to cultivate a cadre of electoral advocates who are not just informed but passionately committed to safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process.

In a lead paper, Professor Okechukwu Ibeanu, a political scientist and former National Commission at INEC, likened the role of electoral staff to the two faces of the mythical Roman god, Janus. According to him, electoral officials, like Janus, have both faces, the good one capable of making elections and the bad one, capable of marring the integrity of elections. Ibeanu further pointed out that for electoral ad-hoc staff to perform optimally and uphold the integrity of the electoral process, three qualities are required – knowledge, courage and carriage.

In a communique issued at the end of the discourse, the stakeholders recommended, among other things, that on election days, INEC should establish a direct link with security persons posted to the various polling units while information about the full deployment of security agents including the polling units (PUs) they have been posted for electoral duty should be made available to the election management body.

Security, they said, should be treated as a collective responsibility, hence security agencies, civil society actors, ad-hoc staff, voters and all other stakeholders in the electoral process should take steps towards protecting electoral materials and personnel.

They advocated a physical screening of ad-hoc staff before they were recruited. This, the think tank said, will present a stronger check against the recruitment of unqualified persons. They urged

“INEC to ensure that recruited personnel possess the requisite educational qualification to avoid the challenges associated with poor understanding of the electoral process and duties by ad-hoc staff.

“The use of video and audio instruction materials is highly recommended to improve ad-hoc staff understanding of the election process, their roles, responsibilities and duties.

“The pre- and post-screening test with a recommended pass rate should be administered to ensure that recruits for ad-hoc staff duty are persons with an adequate understanding of their duties and responsibilities,” they said.

The roundtable urged INEC to revisit the duties of collation officers for the different elections to better manage collation time and performance as collators of National Assembly Election Results (consisting of the Senate and House of Representatives Elections) collate twice as many results as the collation officers of the Presidential Elections do.

The discourse urged stakeholders in the electoral process to act on the issues identified as well as the proposed recommendations as a step towards strengthening the credibility and integrity of the electoral process in Nigeria.