Electoral Fraud: Court Admits Convicted University Don To Bail Pending Appeal

Share

An High Court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has granted bail to Professor Ignatius Uduk, a former Human Kinetics lecturer sentenced to three years in prison for electoral fraud.

The bail is pending the outcome of his appeal. Justice Bassey Nkanang had earlier convicted Uduk for his involvement in electoral fraud during his role as Collation/Returning Officer for the Essien Udim State Constituency seat in the 2019 general election.

The conviction followed a lawsuit filed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in a suit marked, HU/240c/2020.

At the last hearing of the matter, Justice Okon Okon set Uduk’s bail at N2 million with two sureties in like sum, emphasizing his critical health condition as a key reason for the decision.

Uduk is forbidden from leaving the country and must deposit his passport with the court. Legal representatives for both Uduk and INEC appeared in court, with INEC’s team declining to comment on the ruling.

Senator Ita Enang, speaking on behalf of Uduk’s legal team, confirmed that they were taking swift action to perfect the bail conditions and expedite the appeal process.

He added that the records for the appeal are being compiled and will soon be transmitted to the Court of Appeal for swift handling

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

