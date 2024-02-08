Electoral Forum Urges UN, ECOWAS, AU To Wade Into ‘Constitutional Coup’ In Senegal

The Electoral Forum made up of African intellectuals and Civil Society activists African, has called on the United Nations (UN), the African Union (AU), and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to ask the President of Senegal, Macky Sall, to return the country to constitutional order and conduct elections as scheduled.

A statement signed by members of the Forum chaired by Prof Adebayo Olukoshi on Thursday in Abuja regretted that the actions of the President if not called to order, were a threat to democracy as it could ruin Senegal’s political stability and also cause civil unrest.

To avoid further issues in Senegal, the Forum asked the regional and global bodies to take action against President Sall and the legislators supporting his third-term agenda which was totally in breach of Senegal’s constitution.

The statement partly reads: “The Electoral Forum, wishes to express our shock and utter disgust at the use of gendarmes to physically expel opposition parliamentarians from the legislative chamber last night for the passage of an unconstitutional Bill extending the tenure of President Macky Sall into a third term and postponing the presidential elections scheduled for the 25th of February 2024.

“This is a clear violation of the rule of law and the democratic rights of the Senegalese people. It is also in violation of the African Union Charter, the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance; and the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, which Senegal has acceded to and domesticated. We therefore urge the Senegalese government to respect the sanctity of the democratic process.

“We have followed with keen interest the determination of the Senegalese people to block all attempts by President Macky Sall to secure a third term and his announcement not to seek such an illegal tenure that is categorically banned by the Constitution of Senegal. It is now clear that his public declaration was a ruse to deceive the people and continue his megalomaniac ambition to extend his rule.

“It is for this reason that he has deployed the police to brutally stop all demonstrations, close down the internet, and continue to use the justice system to jail and intimidate all those who oppose his ambition to continue to rule using extra-constitutional means.

“President Sall is taking Senegal down the path of political instability, lawlessness, and civil unrest and all democratic forces in Africa and the world should converge in a united struggle to stop the drift and maintain Senegal within its democratic tradition.

“We call on the Senegalese people to maintain their dogged struggle for the preservation of democracy. This is a common struggle for all Africans and democratic forces;

“We call on ECOWAS, AU, and UN to openly declare the actions of President Sall and the rogue legislators who supported his unconstitutional Bill to be in breach of the Constitution while demanding for an immediate return to the Constitutional order and the scheduled election timeframe.

“Constitutionalism and the organization of elections as and when due are the foundation of democracy which must be preserved.”