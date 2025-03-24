Electoral Choice And Monetary Inducement

Share

An emerging problem and challenge in our electoral system is the growing influence of monetary inducement in electoral choices. What was once hidden and done discreetly is now becoming the norm.

At one time, political middlemen, entrepreneurs, and their followers disguised inducements as household items. Some follow voters to their homes with salt, Maggi, semovita, wrappers, rice, and other essentials.

They pose as philanthropists motivated to alleviate the poverty of the people. In reality, the charitable aspect of this gesture is aimed at securing votes for their preferred candidates.

At one time, these “philanthropists and entrepreneurs” collected the voters’ cards of the beneficiaries and, in some cases, voted for those who had been “settled.”

Unfortunately, some of the middlemen manipulated the funds given to them to distribute or purchase items for potential voters, leading to some voters rebelling at the polling units. Some voters accepted items and monetary inducements and chose to “vote for their preference”.

This resulted in a change of strategy. The middlemen now follow the voters to the polling units with the operations of “vote and show me” and “collect.” Some voters actively seek out the vote buyers and bargain for a good price.

They understand the game and believe they can also play it well. Some seek out potential voters; bargain on their behalf and collect part of the “consultancy fee”.

The concept of buying votes and playing on people’s poverty and vulnerabilities has a standard template, but seeking out vote buyers and actively seeking to sell is on another level.

What do all these do to the concept of free choice, which is central to electoral integrity and credibility? Choice is central to exercising the sovereign right to vote.

When individuals reach what is legally referred to as the age of “majority,” they are granted certain rights and responsibilities, including the right to vote. In some jurisdictions, the right to vote also includes the right to run for office.

In other jurisdictions, a person may be allowed to vote at 18 but be denied the right to run for office until they are 25, 30, or even 35. Some countries believe that persons of a certain age must not be entrusted with the power to determine who will govern the country at the local, state, or federal level.

They believe that you must attain a certain age to appreciate the intricacies of governance and make informed decisions that will affect the destiny of others.

In other words, they must intellectually and emotionally understand the challenge of choice and the consequences of their actions. Some of them may be carried away by empty rhetoric while the articulation of governance issues may lie elsewhere.

Age is not the only challenge to free choice. People may be intimidated into doing the wrong thing. Political thugs may unleash violence before and during elections, and people may fear for their lives.

Some people may also be scared of belonging to or being associated with opposition political parties and being denied the benefits of governance. The electorate may not have the information to make informed choices and discern between rhetoric and propaganda.

The truth may be hidden in complicated data and high-sounding words. They may not have the education to decipher and understand some of the issues in the election. The advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the growth of social media have elevated misinformation

The vote buyers persist in the trade because of weak institutions. They are convinced they can corrupt the process and get away with it

and disinformation to a different level. Sometimes, people find it difficult to discern the truth from falsehood. Images are manipulated, and people are bombarded with “truth” laced with falsehood.

Some people exercise their choice based on ethnicity and religion. Genuinely, they may feel that in a multiethnic and religious society, it is their “turn” or the turn of their village, community, local government, or state to produce a member of the state assembly, National Assembly, or Senate.

An ethnic or religious community may feel it is their turn to nominate and elect the chairman of a local government, the governor, or the president.

Seeking out vote buyers and actively canvassing to sell votes at a good price strikes the heart of free choice. I remember three interrelated incidents when I observed the elections in some states.

In one of them, a woman came to the polling units to sell her “vote,” and the vote buyers refused to do business with her. She was flustered and frustrated and complained to whoever wanted to listen. She reduced her asking price, and the vote buyers ignored her.

“Unfortunately,” she was of no electoral value as she was parading the old Voters Card that was not machine-readable. She left in frustration. In a different location in a rescheduled election, two political parties set up shop in the same place.

The premises served as a courthouse, and the political parties decided to use it for vote trading. A political party set up its business centre at the security gate and another in the main Court.

One party shared N15, 000 and the wrapper (George), while the other shared N10, 000 and lace material. The voters moved from one location to the other, comparing notes.

The third incident appeared choreographed, systematic, and had a history. A cluster of eight Polling Units is located in a school. The Presiding Officers, Polling Agents, and election duty security personnel arrived and set up.

At the appointed time for the commencement of accreditation and voting, the voters who turned up in large numbers refused to vote. Most of them stood by the side of the road, looking in a particular direction.

On inquiry, they claimed that they were waiting for “him.” The voters claimed that he had what belonged to them and that voting would not commence until he showed up.

“He” eventually showed up and released what belonged to them, and voting started. Can voter education dissuade these classes of voters from seeking out vote buyers on election day? Most of them are conscious of their actions and the consequences of their actions.

But come to think of it, some believe that democracy has not worked for them and that what they get on election day is their dividend of democracy.

The same applies to those who consciously or unconsciously accept monetary and other inducements from some members of the political elite and their messengers.

The Electoral Act 2022 has provisions prohibiting monetary inducement and bribery in elections. Section 127 of the Act provides that a person who corruptly by his or herself or by any other person at any time after the date of an election has been announced, directly or indirectly gives or provides or pays money to or for any person to corruptly influence that person or any other person to vote or refrain from voting at such election, or on account of such person or any other person having voted or refrained from voting at such election; or being a voter, corruptly accepts or takes money or any other inducement after the date of an election commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N100,000 or imprisonment for a term of 12 months or both.

Section 121 of the Act prohibits bribery and the penalty for conviction is a maximum fine of N500, 000 or imprisonment for 12 months or both. Civil society groups and other critical stakeholders in the electoral ecosystem must intensify voter and civic education.

Nigerians must understand the damage they do to the electoral system when they actively sell their votes. As they say in law, he who comes to equity must come with clean hands, and he who demands or desires equity must do equity.

One cannot authoritatively demand good governance having traded away the franchise The stakeholders must also design programmes and policies that hold governments at all levels accountable. Good governance does not fall from the sky.

Holding governments accountable is a product of collective action by the stakeholders in society. People must be made to understand that there are consequences for bad behaviour.

The vote buyers persist in the trade because of weak institutions. They are convinced they can corrupt the process and get away with it.

The same applies to those who solicit and seek out the vote buyers. Our institutions must be made to work and must also be held accountable.

An Electoral Offences Commission and Tribunal that will handle the arrest, investigation, and prosecution of electoral offenders may assist in taming the spectre of electoral fraud and infractions, but ultimately, the political elite must develop the democratic spirit that bows to the rule of law and due process.

