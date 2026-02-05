Electoral Bill: Senators Vow To Stand By Electronic Transmission Of Results

As Nigerians from all walks of life continue to criticise the Senate for allegedly rejecting electronic transmission of election results in real time, some Senators on Thursday insisted that the Red Chamber did not take such action as widely reported.

The Senators, who made this declaration while briefing the press in Abuja, expressed serious shock and embarrassment over media reports on Wednesday, following the consideration and passage of the 2022 Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2025.

Section 60(3) of the 2025 Electoral Bill states: “The Presiding Officer shall electronically transmit the results from each polling unit to the IREV portal in real time, and such transmission shall be done after the prescribed Form EC8A has been signed and stamped by the Presiding Officer and/or countersigned by the candidates or polling agents available at the polling unit.”

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, had announced during clause-by-clause consideration of the bill that clause 60 was adopted as amended and not as recommended, which led to widespread reports that the provision was rejected.

However, 24 hours later, thirteen Senators across the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition parties, led by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South, APGA), briefed journalists to clarify the matter.

Apart from Abaribe and Senator Abdul Ningi, other Senators present included Austin Akobundu (PDP–Abia Central), Peter Jiya (PDP–Niger South), Ireti Kingibe (ADC–FCT), Victor Umeh (LP–Anambra Central), Binos Yaroe (PDP–Adamawa South), Kabeeb Mustapha (PDP–Jigawa South West), Khalid Mustapha (PDP–Kaduna North), Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo (APC–Nasarawa South), Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (PDP–Sokoto South), Tony Nwoye (LP–Anambra North), and Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP–Kogi Central).

Addressing journalists, Senator Abaribe said the Senators were compelled to clarify widespread misunderstanding of Senate proceedings during Wednesday’s plenary.

He said: “Since yesterday, the media has been awash with reports suggesting that the Senate rejected electronic transmission of election results. That is not correct. To put the record straight, the Senate did not—I repeat, did not—reject electronic transmission of results as provided for in the 2022 Electoral Act.”

He explained that what the Senate passed was electronic transmission of results, a position confirmed by the President of the Senate during plenary. Stressing that Senators hold public trust derived from their constituencies, he added: “When it appears that our actions have been misunderstood, it becomes necessary to clarify exactly what happened.”

Senator Abaribe outlined the legislative process leading to the Senate’s decision, noting that a joint Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on electoral matters held several retreats with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and civil society organisations.

Following submission of the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters’ report, an Ad-hoc Committee chaired by Senator Sadiq Umar reviewed the report. Its findings were debated in a closed session to resolve outstanding issues before plenary.

He pointed out that both the Senate Electoral Committee, the Ad-hoc Committee, and Senators at the executive session unanimously agreed on the provision for electronic transmission of results, as contained in Section 65 of the bill.

Abaribe added: “At plenary, electronic transmission of results was passed. Due to movement and noise in the chamber, it appeared otherwise. Video records show that the Senate President affirmed its passage.”

He further explained that a harmonisation Committee was set up to reconcile differences between the House and Senate versions on timelines and other issues. Harmonisation cannot begin until the Votes and Proceedings are adopted.

Senator Abdul Ningi noted that the Committee on Electoral Matters began work on the bill in September 2024 and conducted 27 public engagements across the country.

The Senators maintained that the Senate leadership would ensure due process is followed and that the final document reflects the will of the legislature.