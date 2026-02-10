Electoral Bill: Bugaje, Utomi, Adebayo, Others Back Protest Against NASS

The leaders of the Movement for Credible Elections (MCE) have endorsed the popular demand by Nigerians for critical and mandatory electoral and political reforms for credible elections in 2027.

The leaders including Dr Usman Bugaje, Prof Pat Utomi, Prince Adewole Adebayo, Ayuba Wabba and Promise Adewusi, among others expressed support for the nationwide civic actions and protests against the National Assembly over stalled and weakened electoral reforms.

Speaking at the world press conference in Lagos yesterday, Dr Bugaje, who is the chairman of the Movement, said they are deeply concerned about Nigeria’s growing political fragility. He said this fragility is driven largely by citizens’ declining trust in the credibility of elections and the repeated failure of the electoral system to reflect the true will of voters.

He said: “Across successive electoral cycles, Nigerians have witnessed the same troubling patterns. “These include electoral violence, voter suppression, vote buying, weak logistics, selective deployment of technology, poor enforcement of electoral laws, manipulation during collation, and the open circumvention of voters’ choices.

These problems are no longer isolated incidents. “They have become systemic and without decisive constitutional/electoral reforms, the credibility of the 2027 General Elections is seriously at risk.

“The consequences will be deeper public disillusionment, growing public resentment and further erosion of democratic legitimacy, opening doors to political instability.

“It is for this reason that MCE, a national coalition of civic groups and citizens, formally calls on the leadership of the National Assembly, both the Senate and the House of Representatives, to prioritize far reaching and non-negotiable reforms in the ongoing harmonization of electoral reform bills ahead of the 2027 elections.”

On his part, former President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Wabba said civic groups are united in calling for targeted amendments to the Electoral Act 2022 to close loopholes that weaken transparency and accountability. He said: “In particular, provisions dealing with accreditation, result collation, transmission, and declaration of results must be clarified and strengthened to remove discretion that enables abuse.”