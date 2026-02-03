Electoral Bill 2025: Racing Against Time

The anxiety over the delay, passage, and approval of the Electoral Bill, 2025, is understandable. Most Nigerians, political parties, aspirants, lobbyists, political thugs, event organisers, political middlemen, consultants, and large businesses recognise that 2026 is a pivotal year in Nigeria’s political calendar. 2026 marks the year when the elec- toral management body (INEC) will publish the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 General Election.

It will also be the year when political parties hold con- gresses, conventions, meetings, and primaries to select candidates for various offices and roles. Political strategists will be busy; manipulators will be active. In 2026, some individuals and groups might work for two or more candidates simultaneously. Some parties will conduct transparent primaries, while others will hold opaque ones.

Some aspirants will follow valid constitutional and legal procedures for nominations; others will smuggle themselves onto the ballot. The Federal High Court, in various judicial divisions, may be overwhelmed by cases challenging the conduct of primaries and the nomination or election of specific candidates. Some aspirants will switch allegiance and seek platforms in other political parties, while parties with little or no visibility may gain prominence.

In 2026, parties might form coaliions or establish alliances. Some coalitions could collapse, while others might become viable. Endorsements will occur. Godfathers will deny their godsons, and godsons will betray their godfathers. Bill- boards will appear, and advertisers will thrive.

Everything—absolutely everything—related to the conduct of the 2027 general election will happen in 2026. It is therefore appropriate and fitting that the National Assembly should establish the constitutional and legal framework for conducting the 2027 election at least a year and several months before the election.

The National Assembly must carry out this duty because the Electoral Act 2022, which is currently in force, mandates the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish the timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of elections 365 days before the election.

The passage of a new law will provide INEC with the constitutional and legal authority to proceed confidently with the release of that timetable. Releasing the timetable and schedule of activities under the Electoral Act 2022 while the National Assembly is still working on the Electoral Bill 2025 is complex and could put the Commission in a reversible or irreversible situation.

Timelines are crucial within the electoral framework, and conflicts or contradictions among them could lead to constitutional or legal challenges for the Commission, political parties, and the electorate. Sometimes, things do not go as planned.

We often dedicate significant effort to a particular project, investing time, resources, and energy to ensure its success, only to falter at the final hurdle. Is that the fate of the Electoral Bill 2025? It should not be. There are several concerns regarding what the Joint Committee of the National Assembly included in the Bill and what it did not.

The Bill contains provisions that could exclude professional platform seekers from the political process, and they might oppose its passage. Of course, laws are not neutral. Their neutrality exists only as a theoretical concept. Interests influence laws.

Sometimes lawmakers incorporate their personal interests, preferences, and biases into legislation. At other times, political interests shape a particular worldview within the law. Public hearings often provide interest groups with a

platform to voice their concerns for inclusion in legislation. There are also occasions when the Executive, represented by the President and the Governors, vetoes legislation in the public interest, and conflicts between the Executive and the leg- islature can lead to compromises in lawmaking.

Nonetheless, the fundamental is- sue here is the electoral process and the very survival of democracy. It concerns loyalty to the law and the Constitution. It relies on trust in the electoral process and active participation by the people. If the process fails, democracy suffers, and this reflects badly on the country.

For example, some timelines in the Electoral Act 2022 are mandatory, and compliance is not negotiable. Section 28(1) of the Act states that the Commission shall, no later than 360 days before the designated election date, publish a notice in each state of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory indicating the election date and specifying where duly nominated candidates will submit their papers.

The setting of these timelines allows all other activities to revolve around them. Before the 2023 general election, INEC faced a similar situation. The Commission prepared the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election, but temporarily paused to allow the National Assembly to finish its work on the Electoral Act and for the President to give his assent.

Eventually, President Buhari signed the Electoral Act 2022 on Friday, 25 February 2022, and on Saturday, 26 February 2022, INEC published the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general elections. Leaving the Electoral Act to public speculation is too risky.

The delay in passing and signing the Act will adversely impact the mandatory timelines outlined in section 28(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and sections 132, 133, 134, and 135 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended). Section 132 of the Constitution mandates the Commission to conduct a presidential election between 150 days and 30 days before the current President’s term ends.

This requirement is compulsory because the Constitution is the nation’s fundamental law. Furthermore, under section 135(2) of the Constitution, the President must vacate office after four years, starting from the date he took the Oath of Office and the Oath of Allegiance.

Constitutionally, the President is required to vacate office on that day. Under section 134 of the Constitution, INEC must conduct a second—and potentially a third—election if no candidate secures victory on the first ballot, and these must take place within the constitutional timeframe.

If delays influence the President’s mandatory departure, the country might be compelled to invoke the doctrine of necessity. As a nation and its people, Nigeria and Nigerians must do their utmost to prevent a constitutional crisis that could weaken democracy and disengage citizens from the electoral process.

The timely passage of the Electoral Bill 2025 will allow the electoral management body to prepare for party primaries, register new political parties, and deregister noncompliant parties. Under section 29 of the current Electoral Act, each political party must, no later than 180 days before the scheduled date of a general election, submit to the Commission the list of candidates it intends to sponsor, who must have been nominated through valid primaries.

The Commission must prepare for this task. Political parties must also organise and carry out their primaries and settle internal disputes at least a month before the deadline for submitting the list of validly nominated candidates. The late passage of the Act will create an environment of uncertainty, anxiety, and fear in the political sphere.

The electoral management body must have the necessary constitutional and legal framework to conduct elections, ensuring early preparations and preventing disruptions to the mandatory timelines outlined in the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

It is now too late to delay the passage of the Constitutional Amendment Bill and the Electoral Bill 2025, to which members of the National Assembly have dedicated substantial time and energy.