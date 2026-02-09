The former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has petitioned the United States (US) President, Donald Trump, over what he described as a looming threat to democracy in Nigeria.

This is as he warned that the hegemonic political force in the country is already attempting to manipulate the 2027 general elections.

Calling on the American President in an open letter dated Saturday, February 7, 2026 and made available to newsmen, Timi Frank expressed concerns as the general election draws closer.

In the letter, Frank queried the ruling party and the leadership of the National Assembly about plotting to superimpose a one-party authoritarian system, describing the alleged agenda as “Political genocide” against Nigerians.

He, however, urged Donald Trump and the international community to promptly intervene and rise to the occasion to save Nigeria’s democracy, cautioning that failure to act could trigger violent conflict, chaos and a breakdown of law and order.

“Nigeria’s general elections scheduled for February 2027 are under serious threat. If current developments are not addressed, they may result in widespread unrest, possibly anarchy, and a breakdown of law and order,” Frank said.

Frank berated the Senate leadership for deliberately undermining electoral reforms meant to curb fraud, alleging that a key provision of the Electoral Act 2022—backed, he claimed, by over 80 per cent of Nigerians—was being systematically removed to facilitate rigging.

READ ALSO:

“The ruling party, working closely with the Nigerian Senate under a highly compromised Senate President, has begun laying the groundwork to manipulate and rig the 2027 general elections,” he alleged.

Frank contended that the same provision was ignored during the 2023 general elections, which he described as “deeply flawed,” and is now being dismantled again to consolidate power.

The former APC spokesman also criticised the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, citing turnout figures and observer reports to question the credibility of the process.

“The current President was declared the winner with only 36.61 per cent of the total votes cast from an eligible voter population of over 93 million. These figures alone raise serious concerns about the credibility of the process,” he stated.

Frank referenced reports by international observers, including the European Union Election Observation Mission, which highlighted transparency gaps and operational failures, as well as calls by the United States Department of State for improvements by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He urged the U.S. government to consider measures against the Senate President, whom he accused of leading efforts to disenfranchise Nigerians ahead of the 2027 polls.

“The current Senate President appears determined to silence opposition voices and disenfranchise Nigerians,” he said, adding that the 10th National Assembly was “widely viewed as one of the weakest in Nigeria’s history.”

Frank, who serves as United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East and a senior adviser to the Global Friendship City Association (GFCA), USA, further alleged that state institutions, including the military, police, and judiciary, were being pressured to entrench partisan control.

He concluded by urging the international community to support credible elections and prevent Nigeria from sliding into authoritarianism.

“Continued disregard for democratic principles may spell disaster for an already fragile nation,” he warned.