Electoral Act: Senate Seeks To Place Burden Of Proof On INEC

The Senate, yesterday, sought for a shift in the burden of proof on electoral litigations from litigants to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), being the organiser and supervisor of the elections.

The current legal position in the Nigerian electoral litigation maintains that the petitioner, who challenges an election result, bears the initial and primary burden of proof in line with the Evidence Act, which says: “He who asserts, must prove”.

However, during debate on the general principles of the bill seeking for repeal of the 2022 Electoral Act and enactment of the 2025 Act, many of the Senators including the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, advocated that responsibility of proof in such litigations should be placed on INEC.

Senator Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa West), who first made the submission in his contribution, argued that the burden of proof must shift to INEC to make it more credible and transparent in the sensitive duty of electoral conduct and supervision.

He said: “If there is one major achievement we must secure in this 10th Senate under your leadership, it should be meaningful electoral reform. We have the opportunity to modernise our system: authorise INEC to deploy more technology and back that authorisation with adequate funding.

“Our political parties are among the greatest challenges to our democracy; we must find ways to regulate and control party behaviour so democratic norms are strengthened. “Critically, the burden of proof in electoral disputes must be reformed. Electoral matters are sui generis and require special treatment.

“The current rule— that the challenger must prove alleged irregularities— unfairly handicaps the process. “INEC conducts elections, appoints ad-hoc officials, collates and announces results; it should therefore bear the primary burden of proving that elections were conducted peacefully and in accordance with the law. We should reflect this change in the Electoral Act.”

Dickson’s view was strongly supported by Akpabio, who vehemently insisted that INEC must be held responsible for electoral litigations. “I agree with Senator Dickson and other Senators who have called for shifting of burden of proof in electoral litigations from litigants to INEC being the organiser and supervisor of elections.

“INEC obviously must be held responsible because it is the one responsible for conduct of the election, logistics for the elections and in the best position to carry the burden of proof in litigations,” he said.

Aside from the burden of proof in electoral litigations, other issues like eligible delegates at party primaries and defections of elected political office holders from party that sponsored them for election to another after assuming offices, were also raised by some Senators.