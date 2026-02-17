Electoral Act: Reps Walk Out Of Plenary Over E-Transmission Of Results

On Tuesday, some members of the House of Representatives walked out of plenary in protest against the move to reverse the passage of the Electoral Act Amendment bill.
The lawmakers exited the chamber after they attempted to make electronic transmission of election results mandatory without manual collation serving as a fallback when technology fails.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas called for the executive session shortly after a motion to rescind the bill was put to a voice vote, with members divided over whether the “ayes” or “nays” had prevailed.
However, on return from the executive session, members stood on their feet and prevented the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, from continuing the proceedings.
Eventually, aggrieved members walked out of the plenary.
READ ALSO
- Rowdy Session As Reps Vote On Electoral Act
- NITDA Trains Reps Spouses, As Abbas’ Wife Insists On Mental Health, Emotional Balance
- Reps Emergency Plenary: Real Time Transmission, Reserved Seats For Women Top Agenda
The lawmakers protested over Clause 60(3), which deals with compulsory electronic transmission of results.