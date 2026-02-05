Electoral Act: Reps Name C’ttee To Reconcile With Senate On Electronic Transmission, Others

The House of Representatives has constituted a bipartisan Conference Committee on the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, which will meet with its Senate counterpart to harmonise areas of difference.

Areas of difference between the two chambers include the mandatory transmission of real-time results from polling units to the INEC portal, timing of elections, penalties for election offenders, and the disposal of election matters before the swearing-in of elected officials, among others.

House Spokesperson, Hon. Akin Rotimi, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the constitution of the committee is in accordance with legislative procedure for harmonising areas of difference between the versions of the Bill passed by both chambers of the National Assembly.

He said this development is contained in an internal correspondence dated Wednesday, February 4, 2026, from the Clerk to the House of Representatives, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, Esq., conveying the directive of the leadership of the House.

The correspondence stated that the committee will be headed by Adebayo Balogun as Chairman.

Members of the committee include Fred Agbedi, Sada Soli, Ahmadu Jaha, Iduma Igariwey Enwo, Saidu Musa Abdullahi, and Dr. Zainab Gimba.

The committee is mandated to confer with its counterpart from the Senate with a view to harmonising the differing provisions of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill as passed by both chambers, ahead of final passage by the National Assembly.

Recall that one of the major areas of difference is the electronic transmission of results. While the House had, in December 2025, opted for the mandatory transmission of results to the INEC portal, the Senate on Wednesday rejected the proposed amendment, retaining the optional procedure instead.

Section 60(3) of the House-amended version states that: “The Presiding Officer shall electronically transmit the results from each polling unit to the IREV portal in real time, and such transmission shall be done after the prescribed Form EC8A has been signed and stamped by the Presiding Officer and/or countersigned by the candidates or polling unit agents, where available, at the polling unit.”

However, the Senate decided to retain the existing provision of the Electoral Act, which states that: “The Presiding Officer shall transfer the results, including the total number of accredited voters and the results of the ballot, in a manner as prescribed by the Commission.”

Rotimi disclosed that the House of Representatives has reiterated its commitment to advancing electoral reforms that strengthen transparency, credibility, and public confidence in Nigeria’s democratic process.