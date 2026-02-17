New Telegraph

February 17, 2026
Electoral Act: Protesters Storm NASS, Demand E-Transmission Of Results

On Tuesday, protesters returned to the National Assembly Complex for the second consecutive day, amplifying the call for real-time transmission of election results from polling units (PU) in the forthcoming general elections.

The protesters, who assembled at the entrance of the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, were chanting words such as, “We no go gree, we no go gree, Akpabio, pass the bill.”

The demonstrators also carried placards with various inscriptions, such as “Don’t alter the bill, pass it” and “Rigging the election is a coup,” alongside other messages.

The protesters urged the leadership of the 10th National Assembly to prioritise the bill.

