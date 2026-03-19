Electoral Act Opens Way For Fraud, Dirty Election

The tragedy that defines Nigeria is that it was conceived in crimes and born out of illegalities. This was our conclusion on the topic of last week’s offering entitled: ‘Democracy and its enemies in Nigeria’. That essay traced the birth and development of Nigeria and discovered that Nigeria was conceived in infamy and born out of atrocities.

That there has never been any culture of democracy and constitutionality and rule of law. Everything about Nigeria is about conquest, subjugation, brigandage and exploitation. Being thus gotten up and operated, everything about Nigeria could only spring forth and flourish in frauds and criminalities.

So, it is not surprising that the basic law for the operation of Nigeria from the inception as expressed in the Letters Patent, 1913, the various other laws wrongfully called Constitutions from 1922-1960 were made by conquerors who were political bandits and economic buccaneers legitimised as Colonial Rulers and businessmen. At independence, indigenous rulers replaced the colonial rulers and businessmen.

There were pretensions that indigenous rulers especially from 1999 are ruling the country on laws that are instituted for democracy and rule of law but that is not true. The 1999 Constitution is a piece of law made by a dictator and imposed on the country. And its provisions are examples of slave-charters deployed by Spanish conquistadors in South America and Britain in India and in Africa. No other instrument of kleptocracy can be more symptomatic of the culture of political banditry than the very rules designed to govern the conduct of elections in Nigeria.

One of the true tests of democracy is the periodic elections to change or retain rulers in any country but that of Nigeria usually called the “Electoral Act” is designed to encourage fraudulent electoral practices and legitimize crimes. When President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua became President he purposed to institute clean elections but when he died, his deputy President Goodluck Jonathan completed the process which a coalition of desperate politicians led by General Muhammadu Buhari and Alhaji Bola Tinubu took advantage of to snatch power from him.

Having taken over power in 2015, these desperate and crooked politicians reversed the very many salutary measures to clean up the electoral mess which the People’s Democratic Party had made the cornerstone of the electoral process in Nigeria. In 2019, afraid of losing the presidential elections, the Electoral Act of 2010 was brazenly disobeyed to bring about unjust outcomes that ensured President Buhari was returned to power at all costs.

After the 2019 General Elections, the public outcry against the impunity visited on Nigerians by the All Progressives Congress Partisans, apparatchik and federal presidential interests usually called “Incumbency Factor” moved the then National Assembly to amend the 2010 Electoral Act which birthed the Electoral Act, 2022.

The earlier Nigeria gets its acts together in enthroning systems and institutions that recognise legality and decency the better for the country

The provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 were scattered by the same All Progressives Congress Partisans, apparatchik now informally commanded by one of the anchor men, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who ran on its ticket as the presidential candidate and it was on record that he directed these fearsome phalanxes that political power is never served a la carte so they must “grab it, snatch it and run away with it”.

This queer declaration of political banditry cannot be punished by any law in Nigeria and true to Tinubu’s intent and direction the 2023 Presidential Election was grabbed, snatched and run away with.

Asiwaju Tinubu was not president when he made this declaration, you can imagine what directions he will make in 2027 General Elections and that is the reason why every politician from governors to the senators are flocking to his party, the APC to escape the political tsunami that will sweep Nigeria’s political landscape in 2027.

To make any legal challenge of the electoral banditry and fraudulent elections that are held in store for Nigeria, the current National Assembly even though cannot legislate above 1999 Constitution amended the Electoral Act without strengthening electoral crimes such as; thuggery and vote buying thereby opening the way for electoral frauds and to legitimize criminalities by weakening whatever statutory structures the previous Electoral Acts (2011 and 2022) failed to erect against seizure of power by crooks, fraudsters, and sundry criminals.

Even though Nigeria’s legal system is stacked in draconian provisions against the poor masses, the elites and their white collar crimes are leniently provisioned and enforced. For instance, the poor who robs another of N1 (one naira) may be sentenced to death but his counterpart who steals billions from the government coffers may only be sentenced to a term of years or even given alternative punishment of a fine.

Likewise a politician who steals an election to get into a public office may go scot-free even when his election was confirmed a product of rigging but yet his counterpart who faked a certificate to gain a job may be tried and sentenced to heavy penalties including fines and long prison terms.

These moral categories are not such that can get any nation on the path of progress and development. The earlier Nigeria gets its acts together in enthroning systems and institutions that recognise legality and decency the better for the country