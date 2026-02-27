Electoral Act: No Country Possess Real-Time Transmission Of Results – Omokri

Following the controversy trailing the signing of the Electoral Act 2026 (Amendment) into law by President Bola Tinubu, a former presidential aide and Ambassador-designate, Reno Omokri, has declared that no country in the world has real-time electronic transmission of election results.

Omokri made this declaration on Thursday, February 26, following the rejection of the Electoral Act by the opposition leaders, who held a joint press conference in Abuja.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that leaders of opposition parties in Nigeria on Thursday kicked against the amended Electoral Act 2026 signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Reacting to the opposition’s stance, Omokri stressed that even in the United States (US), where Starlink originates, such a system does not exist.

According to him, the perception of real-time results often stems from media projections based on exit polls, not actual election outcomes.

READ ALSO:

He said, “I challenge Senator David Mark, Dr Ajuji Ahmed and everyone at that press conference to name just one country that has real-time electronic transmission of election results.

“No country currently possesses real-time electronic transmission of election results. Even in the United States, where Starlink originates, such a system does not exist.

“Requesting Starlink to provide this capability is similar to asking for something even its country of origin lacks. The perception of real-time results often stems from media projections based on exit polls, not actual election outcomes.

“This distinction is crucial, as official results, compiled by bodies like the Federal Electoral Commission, typically emerge much later.

“Relying solely on media projections can be misleading, as demonstrated by the 2000 election, where an incorrect media projection led to a premature concession that later had to be withdrawn.

“While the concept of electronic transmission of results is supported, its real-time implementation is currently unachievable.”