Following the controversies surrounding the passage of the Electoral Act Amendment Bills in the Senate and House of Representatives, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has described the development as a threat to democracy.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the ACF National Publicity Secretary, Prof. T. A. Muhammad-Baba, the National Assembly was being influenced by external forces and failing to maintain its constitutional independence.

The forum insisted on real-time transmission of election results in the passage of the bill , believing that it would enhance transparency and strengthen Nigeria’s democratic process.

Muhammad-Baba also called on Nigerians to pay close attention to developments surrounding the Electoral Act Bill at the National Assembly, saying that the implications go beyond a single piece of legislation.

He noted that what Nigerians are witnessing is not limited to the tax bill, and democracy appears to be under strain, as the legislature has the constitutional authority to make laws.

According to him, if laws that have gone through due process are being tampered with or revisited improperly, then democracy is clearly in danger, stressing that every Nigerian and every civic organisation should be concerned.

He argued that the current lawmaking process was being driven more by personal, sectional or external interests than by constitutional procedure.

He opined that what Nigerians are seeing in lawmaking now reflects personal or sectional preferences, believing that when such interests fail to prevail through the established legislative process, there appears to be pressure or arm-twisting.

Muhammad-Baba stated that there are constitutional procedures for reviewing or amending legislation, pointing out that changes should not be made arbitrarily simply because certain stakeholders are dissatisfied.

According to him, there are laid-down procedures for revisiting legislation; it is not a matter of altering provisions midstream because someone is uncomfortable with them, stressing that even after a law has been passed, the Constitution provides mechanisms for amendment or review.

He described the situation as unfortunate and partly self-inflicted by the legislature, believing that, in fairness, the legislature must also take responsibility if it had consistently asserted its independence and safeguarded its integrity, this situation might not have arisen.