Electoral Act: INEC Chair Urges NASS To Fast-Track Amendment 

On Thursday, the Executive Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu raised alarm over uncertainty surrounding the legal framework for the 2027 general election that may affect the commission’s preparation for the poll.

The INEC boss, who spoke while receiving a delegation of the European Union (EU) Election Observation follow-up mission to Nigeria, urged the National Assembly (NASS) to give urgent attention to electoral reform proposals at their desk.

According to him, “Election is a process governed by law. Many of your recommendations require the review of our electoral laws. For this reason, the Commission had interfaced with our National Assembly, including a retreat with the Joint Committee on Electoral Matters (Senate and House of Representatives).

“We appeal to the National Assembly for an expeditious consideration of the electoral reform proposal. An early passage of law is critical to our planning for the elections.

“Uncertainty over the legal framework for the election can unsettle the work of the Commission as the election draws nearer.”

“This is the third time that the present Commission is receiving such a mission. I recall that in 2017, we received Mr Santiago Fisas, who led the EU Election Observation to Nigeria’s 2015 General Election.

Similarly, in 2022, we hosted Maria Arena, who led the EU Election Observation Mission to Nigeria in 2019. Today, we are glad to receive Mr Barry Andrews, who led the EU Mission to the 2023 General Election.

“In 2019, the EU EOM made 30 recommendations, out of which 11 were specifically addressed to INEC. Three of them were identified as priority recommendations, while 8 were categorised as general.

“By comparison, your 2023 report made 23 recommendations, out of which 8 (34.8%) require action by INEC, of which only one recommendation was listed as a priority.

The remaining 15 (65.2%) recommendations, of which five were categorised as priority, require action by other entities in the executive, legislature and the judiciary, as well as political parties and multiple stakeholders such as civil society organisations, the media and professional bodies.

“The Commission has carefully considered all 8 recommendations specifically addressed to us in your report. Action has been taken on aspects of the recommendations that only require administrative action to implement.

“Similarly, action is being taken on cross-cutting recommendations that require collective action between INEC and other bodies and stakeholders while waiting for the conclusion of the ongoing legal review by the National Assembly on the recommendations that require legislative intervention.

“To this end, the Commission has prepared a detailed response on each one of your direct observations, which we shared with you at this meeting. If time permits, we can go over each of the recommendations seriatim.

“I must also add that your recommendations, along with similar reports from other national and international election observers, were the subject of wide-ranging consultations with critical institutions and stakeholders during our own review of the 2023 General Election.

“The review report contains 142 recommendations for electoral reform. In addition, the Commission published our main 2023 General Election report over a year ago. The two reports are available from our website.

“We look forward to the next EU EOM for the 2027 General Election. As you are aware, international Election Observation Missions are deployed on the invitation of the Commission. I want to reassure you that we will continue to engage with you.

“Very soon, the Commission will send out invitations to the EU as well as the Commonwealth, the African Union and ECOWAS for the 2027 General Election. We believe that the recommendations arising from your observation of our election and electoral process help to improve the quality of our elections and electoral activities.”

Barry Andrews, the head of the delegation, expressed that the commission was satisfied with the implementation of their recommendations made after the 2023 general elections, but stated that Nigeria must progress from the halfway mark and guarantee transparency in its Electoral process, if democracy must thrive.

He further noted election Observation is not wired for interference, but rather to strengthen Democracy, particularly in Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.

He highlighted that reforms in the judiciary administration and the constitution seem too slow, which tends to impede the publication and further stifles transparency.