Electoral Act: Expert Unveils Tech To Protect Election Results

The Electoral Act 2026 amendment has taken a new turn as a former Postmaster General of Nigeria, Bismark Adegbuyi, unveiled a locally developed technology he said could safeguard election results and strengthen public confidence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Adegbuyi, who is Chairman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Grandview Digital Private Infrastructure for Public Service (G-DPIPS), wrote in an open letter to the Nigerian voting public that while concerns over Clause 60 of the amended law are legitimate, technology offers a practical solution to protect the integrity of polling-unit outcomes.

Nigeria has been gripped by intense debate since President Bola Tinubu signed the Electoral Act amendment, with Clause 60 allowing electronic transmission of results to remain optional while permitting manual collation where connectivity challenges exist.

The provision has triggered widespread concern among voters, civil society groups and opposition parties who fear manual processes could weaken transparency. Addressing the issue in a statement on Sunday, Adegbuyi said, “Public anxiety about this provision is understandable.

Nigerians want assurance that results recorded at polling units remain authentic throughout the collation process.” He added that resolving the credibility question does not necessarily require political confrontation. “The solution to this concern need not be political confrontation; it can be technical reinforcement,” he stated.

Adegbuyi explained that the technology, known as CRYLID (Cryptographic Real You Location Identity Device) was designed to secure election results at the point they are generated, regardless of internet availability. According to him, the system “cryptographically authenticates polling-unit results at the moment they are recorded,” binding the figures to a digital signature, timestamp and geographic location.

He said: “This process occurs locally and does not depend on internet availability. Once connectivity returns, the authenticated record can synchronise with central systems.