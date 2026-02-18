Electoral Act: E-Transmission Doesn’t Guarantee Credible Poll – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, on Wednesday, opined that the electronic transmission of election results does not fully guarantee free, fair, and credible elections.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the 10th Senate, on Tuesday, approved the electronic transmission of election results, with manual collation retained as backup.

Reacting to the development during an interview on Channels Television, the former lawmaker stated that there is no electoral system that cannot be rigged.

He further stated that a free and fair election is only possible if the nation is interested in organising it.

“Electronic transfer does not mean that we’re going to have 100% free and fair election. There is no electoral system that those who intend to rig would not be able to circumvent. Now you have manual voting and electronic transfer of results.

“So everywhere you go, if the nation is interested in organising free, fair and credible elections, it will hold, and if there is the intent and practice of manipulation, whatever you do, they will find a way to rig it.

“For example, now, you can have laws everywhere that voters should not be induced with money or anything material for them to vote, they will still do that, and we don’t have the manpower to go to every nook and cranny to make sure people are not being induced.”