Senate President Godswill Akpabio has assured Nigerians that the Electoral Act amendment will be completed in good time ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Akpabio gave this assurance following concerns raised by the AdvoKC Foundation, a civil society organisation, over delays in the passage of the Electoral Bill 2025.

Speaking on the concerns, Akpabio, in a press statement issued by his Special Adviser on Constitutional Matters, Dr Monday Ubani (SAN), said he would immediately take up the bill once it reconvenes from recess on January 27.

According to him, the Senate leadership was confident the legislative process would be concluded swiftly, with passage of the bill and presidential assent expected by the first week of February.

He explained that the timeline was critical, given the statutory requirement for the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue a Notice of Election at least one year before polling day.

“With the House of Representatives having already passed its version, the process is approaching its final stages,” Ubani said. “Once the Senate resumes, they will certainly pass it.”

The assurance comes amid criticism from AdvoKC Foundation over the Senate’s decision to proceed on recess despite the urgency surrounding the Electoral Bill.

The group warned that failure to amend the law before INEC issues its Notice of Election would mean the 2027 general elections would be conducted under the existing 2022 Electoral Act.

According to the foundation, such an outcome would undermine key electoral reforms, weaken INEC’s operational readiness and further erode public confidence in the electoral process.

In a statement, AdvoKC Foundation described the Electoral Bill 2025 as one of the most comprehensive reform efforts in recent years, citing provisions such as early release of INEC funding, compulsory audited accounts, NIN-based voter registration, clearer election timelines, early voting, and expanded voting rights for inmates.

Ubani acknowledged that shortcomings in the 2022 Electoral Act became evident during the 2023 general election, particularly in election litigation and result management.

He identified real-time electronic transmission of results as the most critical reform, saying it would significantly reduce manipulation at collation centres and strengthen the evidentiary basis for judicial review.

He also explained that the proposed amendment would prevent election petitions from being dismissed on technical grounds by allowing documentary evidence to be tendered by a single collation officer or legal representative, rather than requiring witnesses from every polling unit.

While welcoming the Senate’s assurance, AdvoKC Foundation said attention must now shift from promises to action.

The group recalled that despite the national importance of the bill, the Senate did not consider the Electoral Bill SB 903 even after the committee report appeared on the Order Paper on December 3, before proceeding on recess until January 27.

According to the foundation, the delay contrasts sharply with the speed at which other priority bills were passed, suggesting that urgency is a matter of political will.

“We urge Senate President Akpabio and the leadership of the 10th National Assembly to reconvene without delay and pass the 2025 Electoral Act Amendment Bill in the interest of our democracy,” the foundation said. “The nation is watching. The responsibility lies with the Senate.”

Ubani added that after the bill’s passage, the Senate leadership plans to engage media and judiciary correspondents to ensure broad public understanding of the new electoral provisions.

For the AdvoKC Foundation, the coming weeks will determine whether the Senate’s commitment translates into action or further delays that could undermine Nigeria’s democratic credibility.