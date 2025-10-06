Electoral Act Amendment: Muslim Group Backs Obiora On Appointment Of INEC Chair

The National Muslim Youth Association (NMYA) has called on the National Assembly to consider the draft bill by Senator Ikechukwu Obiorah seeking constitutional amendment to remove the power of appointing the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and State Independent Electoral Commission (SIECs) from the president and governors.

NMYA President, Engr. Abdulraham Aliyu, at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, said credible elections could only be possible in Nigeria if the president and the governors are not allowed to appoint Chairmen and members the the electoral bodies.

“We agree with Senator Obiorah that honest elections are impossible in Nigeria if the president and the governors continue to wield the power of appointing the electoral bodies,” Aliyu stated.

According to the group, the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) and INEC Results Viewing ( IReV) portal would not solve the problem of election rigging in Nigeria without the impartiality and integrity of the electoral body, as those two systems are vulnerable to manipulation.

The NMYA said the amendment becomes necessary, so as to ensure a new INEC that is truly independent and neutral in order to ensure the conduct of free and credible elections.

It added that because of the prevalence of rigged and dishonest elections, “Nigerian political leaders have no compulsion or incentive to give the people good governance, and yet, they cannot be held accountable by the people, hence the pulverising hardship in the land.

“We are saddened to confirm that this ravaging poverty in today’s Nigeria disproportionately affects the youths.

“Presently, about 50 to 60 million youths across the nation are unemployed or underemployed.

“It is patently obvious that we, the Nigerian youths, are wallowing in extreme and excruciating poverty.

“It has therefore become necessary to amend the constitution towards establishing a new INEC, composed of independently and neutrally appointed commissioners and officers in order to ensure competence, impartiality, integrity and hence, free and fair elections.

“Consequently, we are happy to announce our endorsement of Senator Obiorah’s novel, fresh and bold proposal, to constitute the new INEC with thirteen commissioners, six of whom would be elected by the listed six Nigerian labour and professional organisations, and six commissioners nominated by the United Nations, and one commissioner–observer nominated by Transparency International.

“What stands out in Senator Obiorah’s proposed new INEC is the fact that it would be more difficult to bribe or intimidate such an internationally composed electoral body.

“More so, the infusion of international bureaucrats into the new INEC would make for better organised elections in which the secret ballot would indeed be secret, therefore defeating vote buying.

“Nigeria would then also experience elections in which the use of non-manipulated BVAS and IReV would be enthroned, and in which proper organisation and the electoral law would make it easy for millions of Nigerians in diaspora to vote.

“We observed in the course of exchange of views on Senator Ikechukwu Obiorah’s proposal, that some people were asking how foreigners could take part in organising elections in Nigeria.”