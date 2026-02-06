Electoral Act Amendment: Enugu ADC Slams Senate, Backs E-Transmission

The Enugu State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said people of the South-East geo-political zone were “Seriously yearning” for the inclusion of mandatory real-time electronic transmission of results in the ongoing amendment of the Electoral Act.

The party stated this in a press statement signed by the National Coordinator of ADC Like-Minds, Comrade Adolphus Ude and made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja, in reaction to reports that the Nigerian Senate rejected the provision for mandatory electronic transmission of results.

Although the minority caucus of the Senate has since debunked claims that the reform was rejected, the ADC described the controversy surrounding the long-anticipated amendment as “very unfortunate and embarrassing to the nation.”

The party alleged that moves to rig the 2027 general election had already begun at the National Assembly, as it stated that failure to make real-time electronic transmission of results mandatory would undermine the credibility, transparency and acceptability of future elections, including the 2027 polls.

The party accused the Senate of acting in line with the interests of the Executive arm of government rather than the wishes of Nigerians who desire a technology-driven electoral process to minimise result manipulation.

The statement partly reads: “We received with heavy heart, shock and disbelief, the report that the Nigerian Senate rejected the mandatory real-time electronic transmission of results in the Electoral Act amendment. This is not only very unfortunate, but an embarrassment to the nation.

“The senators refused to pass this critical amendment, which Nigerians seriously desire. On the contrary, they are following the script of the executive arm of government, which is doing everything possible to see that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) remains in power beyond May 2027.

“Where is the Separation of Powers? Where are the Checks and Balances? The senators are the representatives of the people, and yet, they failed to do what the people want.”

The party further called on lawmakers from the South-East to take a firm stand on the issue, insisting that the region was particularly eager for reforms that would guarantee credible elections.

“The masses in the South East, in particular, are seriously yearning for this critical amendment, to ensure a free, fair and transparent election in the region. So, we are calling on the Igbo senators to rise up to the occasion and ensure that the right thing is done. Nigeria cannot afford another fraudulent election in 2027.”

The ADC maintained that making electronic transmission of results compulsory would restore public confidence in the electoral system and ensure that votes truly count.

It said a transparent and verifiable electronic process would help rebuild trust in elections and reverse the growing voter apathy threatening Nigeria’s democracy, urging the Senate to “do the needful” by inserting the provision into the amended Electoral Act.