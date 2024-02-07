Electoral Act Amendment Bill Scales Second Reading

The bill seeking the amendment of the Electoral Act on Wednesday scaled the second reading in the House of Representatives.

The bill which is sponsored by Honourable Francis Waive, proposes that the general elections be conducted on the same day to save money and time for the country as well as prevent bandwagon effect.

The amendment also seeks to make electronic transmission of results compulsory and punish persons who file frivolous petitions with heavy fines to reduce the number of cases that would end up in court.

Further, the amendment will cause the electoral umpire to carry out a fresh registration exercise for eligible voters.

Detail later…