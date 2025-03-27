Electoral Act Amendment Bill Passes Second Reading In Senate

Share

The Senate, on Thursday, passed for second reading a bill seeking to amend the Electoral Act 2022 to reduce election costs and introduce same-day voting for all elective offices in Nigeria.

Titled the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the proposed legislation was sponsored by Senator Saliu Mustapha (APC, Kwara Central) and was first read on February 12, 2025.

Leading the debate on the bill, Mustapha underscored the urgent need for electoral reforms, highlighting the rising financial burden of elections in Nigeria.

He said, “The cost of general elections in Nigeria has risen astronomically, from N1.5 billion in 1999 to N350 billion in 2023. This exponential increase is unsustainable and undermines the democratic process.”

The bill proposes to address these concerns through the following key amendments: Same-day elections for all offices – The bill seeks to mandate the conduct of presidential, governorship, national assembly, and state assembly elections on the same day.

Mustapha argued that this would significantly reduce election expenses, enhance voter turnout, and minimise logistical challenges.

Shorter campaign periods – To ease financial pressures on political parties, candidates, and the government, the bill proposes a reduction in the duration of election campaigns. “A shorter campaign period will limit excessive spending and help political actors focus on governance rather than prolonged electioneering,” Mustapha noted.

Ad hoc delegate rights for elected officials – The bill seeks to grant the President, Vice President, Governors, and National Assembly members the right to serve as ad hoc delegates in their party’s conventions. Mustapha described the current exclusion of elected officials from party decision-making processes as unfair and counterproductive.

Overall cost reduction – By implementing same-day elections and other cost-saving measures, Mustapha argued that Nigeria could redirect billions of naira toward critical infrastructure projects and governance improvements.

Citing successful models from democracies such as the United States, India, and Brazil, Mustapha urged his colleagues to support the bill, stressing that same-day elections have proven effective in reducing costs and improving electoral efficiency.

“Nigeria must adopt a similar approach to save funds that can be redirected to critical infrastructure projects,” he stated.

While the proposed amendment to the Electoral Act received strong backing from several lawmakers, some senators expressed reservations about the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) ability to conduct nationwide elections in a single day.

Sen. Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North) cautioned against hastily implementing the reform without ensuring INEC’s readiness.

“The bill has good intentions, but we must ask: Is INEC equipped to conduct all elections in one day?” Oshiomhole queried.

He further raised concerns about the potential logistical challenges, particularly for voters with limited literacy.

“We must also consider the confusion that multiple ballot papers could create, especially for illiterate voters,” he added.

After extensive debate on the bill, it was referred to the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters for further legislative scrutiny and to submit the report within four weeks.

