Electoral Act: ADC Accuses APC Of Undermining Nigeria’s Democracy.

Following the passage of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill on Tuesday by the 10th National Assembly, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has berated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for undermining Nigeria’s democracy.

In a statement issued on its verified X handle on Wednesday by the spokesperson of the ADC, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party alleged that despite having almost all state governors under its control, the APC was still apprehensive about conducting a free and fair election.

According to the statement, the level of impunity displayed by the ruling party was troubling, warning that it should not be allowed to become “the death of our democracy.”

It noted that Nigerians would resist any form of tyranny, adding that the country had experienced similar situations in the past.

He said: “With this level of impunity, we pray that the APC does not become the death of our democracy.

“Almost all the governors are in their party, yet they are afraid of a free and fair election. But Nigerians will never surrender to tyranny. We have seen this before.”