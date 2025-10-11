Elections: The Imperative Of Getting It Right!

A few months ago, I was pilloried for being so negative when it comes to organising and holding elections in Nigeria, with some of those who reacted to my article titled: ‘Random Musings: Election results defying logic’ wondering if I was living in another country and not Nigeria! In that article, published on August 23, I wondered how despite the general dis- content across the land, the people were still voting for the same parties that had made their lives very miserable rather than giving another party a chance.

I began by pointing out that I had a friend I have known for more than 40 years and who religiously fasts and yet admitted that he still has not come to terms with the yearly obligation manda- tory for all practicing Muslims. I had visited him during Ramadan and met him sitting gently watching television.

The person I knew is normally very active but of course three weeks into the month-long ritual, I knew he was conserving his energy due to the effects of not eating or drinking anything throughout the daylight hours. This prompted me to tease him: “Tijani, na wa o, se na the awe (Yoruba for fasting) dey do you so, wey you just gentle? Sebi you told me you have been fasting since you were young; by now you should have been used to it!”

Tijani immediately retorted: “Na lie o, after all these years it’s still not easy o! How do you get used to denying yourself food and water for a month, especially in these often tough climatic conditions? It’s not easy o my brother!” Yet, like I pointed out earlier, when it comes to elections Nigerians generally buck the trend and stick with the same party/ people that have not helped their conditions. Of course, at the federal level, the only time the trend was upturned was 10 years ago when millions of Nigerians fed up with the 16-year rule of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), opted to change a sitting administration for another one.

Thus, some 15,424,921 Nigerians decided to vote for Muhammadu Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC), which was only formed two years earlier, to oust incumbent Goodluck Jonathan by more than 2.5 million votes. Of course, we are all living witnesses to how things headed south fast under the former Military Head of State, so much so that by the end of the first term of the now late President Buhari, who died in a London hospital on July 13 aged 82, mil- lions had started lamenting the way the country was being governed, especially as it concerned their wellbeing, as prices of goods and services had shot up.

Despite the cries of Nigerians brought about by clear hardship, we again head- ed to the polls in 2019 and once again re- turned the same person blamed for our economic woes. However, notwithstanding his repeat- ed promises that things would get better in his second term, Buhari left the scene in 2023 with the nation worse off than the way he had met it eight years previously.

Again, reasonable logic suggested that after suffering for eight years under the APC and Buhari, Nigerians would go a different route in 2023 by ‘punishing’ the APC and giving another party the chance to test their management of the nation. But instead they snubbed former Vice President Abubakar Atiku and his PDP, and Labour Party’s Peter Obi, to main- tain the status quo, according to the Inde- pendent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the judiciary.

Last Thursday another attempt at perhaps getting election results that more likely reflect the wishes of a majority and not a self-serving minority took place with the visit of the European Union (EU) Follow-Up Mission to INEC Headquarters with a call on the Federal Government to accelerate critical electoral reforms ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that delays, especially in legislative and constitutional amendments, could undermine democratic progress. Barry Andrews, who led the EU Election Observation Mission during the 2023 general elections, said the EU was “delighted” to return for a follow-up, but flagged persistent issues. “We recognise that there are certain time constraints, both in terms of judicial reform as well as administrative reform yet there must, of course, be constitutional reform which is much more difficult.

“But we are making all of these recom- mendations against international standards that the EU and Nigeria and most countries have signed up to, and so we are part of an overall international elec- tion observation ecosystem that is going to be served to a plethora of democracies to support the ideal of democracy; not just here in Nigeria, or in Africa, but across the world and in Europe as well,” Andrews said.

In his remarks, now retired INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, confirmed that only eight of the 23 recommendations made by the EU in 2023 were directly ad- dressed to the commission and just one was marked as a priority.

The rest, including five top-priority reforms, fall outside INEC’s direct control. Of course, other arms of government especially the National Assembly, were quick to mouth all the right words with Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House of Representatives, saying President Bola Tinubu wants the 2027 election to be a lot more transparent than the 2023 poll. Speaking, when he received the EU delegation, Abbas said: “I want to acknowledge that the leadership of the country under President Bola Tinubu is very committed to ensuring that we improve on our electoral processes, particularly regarding the observations made (by international observers) on the 2023 election.”

Abbas pointed out that the Senate and House of Representatives leadership met last week to resolve differences on the proposed constitution amendment. But while both chambers still have some time to make meaningful amend- ments before the next general elections in 2027, how well INEC has learnt from previous polls, at least at the state level, will be put to test in the next few weeks with Anambra guber election taking place on Saturday, November 8.

In theory, with just 16 out of 19 registered political parties participating in the poll taking place in all 5,720 polling units across the state, the logistics of organising a credible exercise should not be a problem for INEC alone. However, if previous exercises are anything to go by, this might not be so.

While INEC is the principal actor in the exercise we, however, cannot exonerate the antics of the parties and candidates from whatever setbacks that will take place during the poll in their desperation to win at all cost! However, at the end of the day, it is we Nigerians that should resist being used to subvert the system and ensure that our votes count; because in the long run, we all suffer as victims of the poor govern- ment the election throws up