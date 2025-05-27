Elections: FOSIECON Conference Reels Out Measures To Rebrand SIECs

Share

The Forum of State Independent Electoral Commissions of Nigeria (FOSIECON) has outlined series of strategic measures with a view to rebranding and repositioning State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) as credible agents of grassroots democracy.

Committed to restoring public confidence in the SIECs, a communiqué issued at the end of FOSIECON’s 13th National Delegates’ Conference (NDC), held in Jos, Plateau State, has recommended that administrative independence and financial autonomy of SIECs should be prioritised.

The communiqué jointly signed by National Chairman of the Forum, Jossy Eze and the National Secretary, Associate Professor Joseph Aremo, and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, said it was a necessary step towards strengthening the ability of SIECs to deliver on their constitutional mandates.

Share