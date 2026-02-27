Elections Are Won At Polling Units, Not In Abuja – Bala Mohammed

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has declared that electoral victories in Nigeria are determined at the grassroots, not at the national level.

Speaking to journalists after a closed-door meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Friday, the Governor said elections are won at polling units and through local structures.

“I am going back to my state to strategise because elections are won from the polling units. They are won locally, not nationally,” he stated.

Governor Mohammed, who briefed the President on recent bandit attacks in some parts of Alkaleri Local Government Area, also addressed questions on defections from the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He dismissed speculations about leaving the PDP, insisting he remains committed to the party.

“I have always said I am a PDP man. This is the time for governance and partnership,” he said.

The governor also cautioned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to manage its expanding ranks carefully to avoid internal implosion, noting that the PDP’s past crisis stemmed from becoming too large and unwieldy.