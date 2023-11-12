ElectionResults: Bayelsa Gov’ship Election Results At A Glance

Following the gubernatorial election held in Bayelsa State on Saturday, November 11, here are the election results of some polling units and Local Government Areas of the state as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Sunday Telegraph reports that the results announced so far were declared by the State Returning officer, Prof. Kuta Farouk, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Minna
Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA
Collation Officer
Prof. Abubakar Sadiq
Total number of ward 11
Number of registered voters 65364
Accredited votes 24171
A 2
AA 0
ADC 15
ADP 21
APC 5349
APGA 6
APM 1
APP 0
PP 3
NNPP 22
NRM 1
LP 23
PDP 18465
PRP 3
SDP 0
ZLP 1
Total valid votes 23918
Ogbia LGA
Prof. Sambo Muhammed
Total number of registered voters 119571
Accredited voters 36955
A 2
AA 0
ADC 56
ADP 45
APC 16319
APGA 7
APM 0
APP 0
LP 57
NNPP 4
NRM 37
PDP 18435
PRP 5
SDP 2
ZLP 0
Total valid 34971
Yenagoa LGA
Prof. Adam Adeserarideen
Total number of registered voters 18394
Total accredited 54380
A 6
AA 4
ADC 115
ADP 117
APC 14534
APGA 27
APM 3
APP 3
PP 2
LP 244
NNPP 6
NRM 202
PDP 37777
Total valid votes
53052