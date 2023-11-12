ElectionResults: Bayelsa Gov’ship Election Results At A Glance

Following the gubernatorial election held in Bayelsa State on Saturday, November 11, here are the election results of some polling units and Local Government Areas of the state as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Sunday Telegraph reports that the results announced so far were declared by the State Returning officer, Prof. Kuta Farouk, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Minna

Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA

Collation Officer

Prof. Abubakar Sadiq

Total number of ward 11

Number of registered voters 65364

Accredited votes 24171

A 2

AA 0

ADC 15

ADP 21

APC 5349

APGA 6

APM 1

APP 0

PP 3

NNPP 22

NRM 1

LP 23

PDP 18465

PRP 3

SDP 0

ZLP 1

Total valid votes 23918

Ogbia LGA

Prof. Sambo Muhammed

Total number of registered voters 119571

Accredited voters 36955

A 2

AA 0

ADC 56

ADP 45

APC 16319

APGA 7

APM 0

APP 0

LP 57

NNPP 4

NRM 37

PDP 18435

PRP 5

SDP 2

ZLP 0

Total valid 34971

Yenagoa LGA

Prof. Adam Adeserarideen

Total number of registered voters 18394

Total accredited 54380

A 6

AA 4

ADC 115

ADP 117

APC 14534

APGA 27

APM 3

APP 3

PP 2

LP 244

NNPP 6

NRM 202

PDP 37777

Total valid votes

53052