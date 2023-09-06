Election Victory: Tribunal’s Verdict Affirms People’s Choice – Adaramodu

…Ekiti Monarch, Fayose Applaud Judgement

The senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Yemi Adaramodu has declared that the tribunal’s verdict which upheld his election is a signal of his acceptability in the district.

The election petition tribunal which sat in Ilorin, Kwara State, had on Monday, in its judgment on the petition filed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate, Biodun Olujimi upheld the victory of Adaramodu on the poll.

Reacting to the verdict, Adaramodu stated that the Judiciary had done its job by giving a fair verdict which confirmed that people of the senatorial district voted for him.

The Chairman, of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs said, “The tribunal’s verdict was fair enough, good enough, and excellent enough for us to know that in the exercise of February 25 in Ekiti South, the people voted for me as senator.

“It showed that the people preferred me as their senator because I had served them and served well as a House of Representatives member,”

In his Congratulatory message a former Chairman of Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers and the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi, described the Victory ” as a call to duty” for the Ilawe-born Senator.

Oba Alabi stated that” Ekiti people would be counting on him for more positive contributions in the Senate

“It was a victory well deserved by a hard-working Senator, who is noted for dexterity in the political arena, God will grant him the necessary enablement to continue his good works in the development of the people of Ekiti State and Nigeria”, the monarch prayed.

Also a former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, who in a statement described Adaramodu’s victory as well-deserved, urged him to deliver on his electoral promises and learn from what led to his victory and the fall of his opponent.

He enjoined politicians to always accept defeat where necessary, in the interest of democracy, adding that election is like a game of football, one team will always win while the other will lose.

Fayose said; “The judiciary has done nothing but justice and I hail the judgement as it validated the wish of the people who voted for Adaramodu.

“To me, politics should not always be about party and individual’s interests, it should be about service to the people.

“Most importantly, we don’t all have to go to court after an election. But if we have gone to court, we should also be fair enough to accept the outcome. More so that there is still an opportunity to go to the appeal Court.

“Therefore, on behalf of myself and my supporters, I congratulate him and urge him to remain faithful to his promises to his Constituency,” Fayose said.