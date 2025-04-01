Election Tribunal: Tension In Edo Ahead Of Wednesday’s Judgment

Share

There is palpable tension in Edo State ahead of the 2024 governorship election tribunal judgment billed to hold on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Abuja.

It would be recalled that Governor Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the September 21, 2024, governorship election, defeating Asue Ighodalo of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP), who came second and third, respectively.

The three-member tribunal, led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi, had announced the relocation of its sitting to Abuja on January 24, 2025, citing insecurity among other reasons.

In anticipation of Wednesday’s judgment, Governor Okpebholo on Tuesday sent a message to his supporters and members of the ruling APC, urging all residents to maintain peace and order.

“We have witnessed a vibrant and competitive electoral process, and I respect the legal avenues available to all parties. The tribunal’s decision is a crucial part of our democratic process, and we must all respect its authority.

“I want to emphasize that our State’s progress and development are paramount. We must not allow political differences to disrupt the peace and harmony we have worked so hard to build.

“I call on all political leaders, community leaders, and citizens to respect the rule of law, maintain peace and order, embrace unity, and avoid spreading misinformation.

“I have full confidence in our judiciary and its ability to deliver a fair and just judgment. I also have faith in the resilience and maturity of our people.

“Let us show the nation that we are committed to democracy, peace, and progress. I thank you for your understanding and cooperation. May God bless our State,” he said.

Speaking on the APC’s expectations in Court, the party’s Publicity Secretary, Peter Uwadia, expressed confidence in securing a favorable ruling, saying that the PDP’s case lacked substance.

“As a party, we have done our part, but I must say that the PDP did not produce hard facts to support their claims within the law. Their case is weak, and the expected level of proof was not met.

“Their case was based on speculation, and in a quasi-criminal case, you are not expected to rely on probability and speculation.

“There must be proof beyond a reasonable doubt, and he who alleges must prove. They alleged over-voting and other electoral malpractices, which are quasi-criminal allegations.

“In criminal jurisprudence, the standard of proof in such allegations must be high. Every claim must be backed by hard facts and supported by law. They never discharged this burden that the law demands.

“The court is not Father Christmas. It will only rule based on the evidence presented. If you have not proven your case, you will not get a judgment based on the weakness of your opponent’s defense.

“The PDP and Asue Ighodalo did not prove their case as expected.

“All the APC did was to debunk their allegations within the purview of the law. Based on these facts, we are hopeful that the APC will get a favorable judgment, allowing the governor to continue his agenda to reposition and develop the State.”

On the other hand, Chris Nehikhare, Acting Publicity Secretary of the Edo State PDP, maintained that the party diligently presented its case and expressed hope for a fair judgment.

“With the Edo State Governorship Tribunal judgment imminent, the Edo PDP has diligently presented its case, backed by carefully delivered evidence.

“Our only wish is for the judges to be fair, transparent, and guided by the law. We trust that the verdict will reflect the evidence tendered, and we remain confident that we have done our part,” he said.

