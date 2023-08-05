Election Tribunal: Jarigbe Calls 33 Witnesses, Presents 1,531 Exhibits, Against Ayade

Senator representing Cross River North Senatorial District, Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, has so far tendered 1, 531 exhibits and presented 33 witnesses to defend his electoral victory against ex-governor Ben Ayade. Jarigbe’s legal team, led by Mba Ukweni (SAN) on Friday, also tendered authenticated Certified True Copies (CTC) of INEC Reand hard copies of forms EC8A1 (Result sheets) to defend the mandate given to his client.

The Cross River State National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, which is handling Suit, with No. EPT/CR/SEN/02/2023, has Justice M. A. Sambo as the Chairman, while C. Akabua and J. Zululu, are members and they unanimously admitted the documents, including, the Authentic CTCs (Certified True Copies) of Results from INEC.

Speaking to newsmen in Calabar, Mba Ukweni said: “Initially, we had over 500 constituents from the senatorial district lined up to testify, but the tribunal has reduced them to 33.

“We had over 500 witnesses but the Tribunal said we should call a maximum of 33 witnesses but there are many people who are very anxious to testify.

“It took us time to persuade them that many of them are not on the list and they said they want to come and defend their mandate.”