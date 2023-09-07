Election Tribunal: Edu Congratulates Tinubu On Election Victory

…urge petitioners to join Tinubu to renew hopes of millions of Nigerians

The Minister For Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Edu said this on Thursday in Abuja adding that the Tribunal’s affirmation of Tinubu as the duly elected president of Nigeria was a re-validation of the love Nigerians have for him and a reaffirmation of the popular mandate they bestowed on him on February 25th, 2023.

“Let me on behalf of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Congratulate Mr. President and Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his well-deserved election tribunal victory.

“As the then National Women Leader of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) I joined Mr President to campaign across the 36 states and Abuja and I know how Nigerians accepted his Renewed Hope Agenda. He will not fail Nigerians!

“Now that the Court has spoken overwhelmingly, the petitioners should join Mr. President to alleviate the Poverty and renew the hopes of millions of Nigerians which will help to reduce the Humanitarian crisis across the Country.

According to her, “This victory is a double victory as he marks 100 days of exceptional leadership to Nigeria. The victory is deserving, and proper. It reaffirms and re-validates the love Nigerians have for our dear president which they demonstrated in February with the overwhelming and popular mandate they bestowed on him”, the Minister said.

Edu further described the Tribunal judgment as “a triumph of truth over pernicious propaganda and a vindication of a man whom God has chosen to pull our country from the doldrums”

The Minister urged the defeated petitioners to place love for the country above sentiments and partisan strivings, accept the tribunal’s verdict with utmost equanimity, and support the president in his efforts to build a better country.

“Let me use this medium to appeal to my brothers who lost at the polls and also at the tribunal to place love for the country above politics and sentiments and join hands with the president to build a greater country.

“We have no other country except Nigeria and we all, irrespective of party affiliation, religion, or tribe owe it a duty to make our country work”, the Minister said.