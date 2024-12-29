Election To Hold In 20 LGAs, 37 LCDAs – Lagos APC

Share

The Lagos State Chapter of the All oProgressives Congress has announced that elections would be held in the 20 Local Government and 37 Council Development Areas across the state, come 2025.

According to a statement credited to the state chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, the state chapter deemed it fit to announce plans to organise elections into offices at the LG and LCDA levels, having been inundated by the media, party members and other stakeholders on information about the conduct of the forthcoming Local Government elections.

Ojelabi’s statement noted that stakeholders were keen to know whether elections would be held in the 37 Local Council Development Areas – LCDAs or not.

‘It has become expedient to clear the air on the needless and distractive speculation.

“We wish to inform all and sundry that the Local Government elections will be held across the state in the 20 Local Government Councils and the 37 Local Council Development Areas in the year 2025”. He announced.

He also said: “Since their creation, the Local Council Development Areas have not only been the closest to the grassroots but also brought the desired developments across the state.

Ojelabi explained that the party has observed with keen interest the recent debates on the desirability of the existence of the LCDAs and the need to hold elections in their political offices.

He said: “Our position as a progressive party is that we cannot discountenance the contributions of the LCDAs to the overall political and socio-economic development of the state.”

He also noted that the LCDAs have complimented the other two tiers of government in areas like road, drainage and market construction, school and housing projects, primary education and health facilities and various social service interventions.

Ojelabi added that various collaborative efforts with the state government on refuse disposal, dand rain clearing are also pointers to their relevance”

