Election Results Won’t Change Taiwan As Part Of China – Yuqing

Consul General of the Peoples Republic of China in Lagos, Ms Yan Yuqing, has said that Taiwan belongs to all the Chinese people despite the outcome of its election.

Yuqing said attempts to separate Taiwan from China constitute a severe act of secession, undermining the shared interests of compatriots on both sides. She made the statement in response to the election results in China’s Taiwan region, pointing out that certain external forces were using Taiwan as a pawn to impede China’s development, progress, and rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

She urged the international community to continue to adhere to the one-China principle and understand and support the Chinese people’s just cause of opposing Taiwan’s independence separatist activities.

Yuqing said: “They are doing so at the cost of the interests, well-being and future of the people of Taiwan rather than for their benefit. This runs counter to the underlying global trends of peace, development and win-win cooperation, and goes against the wishes of the international community and the aspirations of all peoples. China is firmly committed to peaceful development.

“At the same time, it will not flinch under any external interference, nor will it tolerate any infringement upon its sovereignty, security and development interests. Relying on external forces will achieve nothing for Taiwan’s separatists, and using Taiwan to contain China is doomed to fail.

“Tranquility, development and a decent life are the expectations of our Taiwan compatriots and the common aspiration of those on both sides of the Taiwan Straits. Under the strong leadership of the CPC, the Chinese people and the Chinese nation have stood upright, won prosperity, and grown in strength. A moderately prosperous society in all respects has been built on the mainland, where a large population once lived in dire poverty.

“We now have better conditions, more confidence, and greater capabilities. We can complete the historic mission of national reunification so that both sides of the Straits can enjoy a better life. The wheel of history rolls on towards national reunification, and it will not be stopped by any individual or any force.

“The fulfilment of national development and the well-being of all people is not only the dream of China but also the common pursuit of all countries including Nigeria. Having experienced a history of colonization and national division, Nigeria shares a common historical memory with the Chinese people. I sincerely hope that on the journey towards national rejuvenation, China can join hands with Nigeria, overcome all difficulties and obstacles, and jointly achieve a prosperous and glorious future.

“The Constitution of the People’s Republic of China, adopted in December 1982, stipulates that Taiwan is part of the sacred territory of the People’s Republic of China. It is the inviolable duty of all Chinese people, including our compatriots in Taiwan, to accomplish the great task of reunifying the motherland.

“China’s Anti-Secession Law, adopted in March 2005, stipulates: There is only one China in the world. Taiwan is part of China. The state shall never allow the Taiwan independence secessionist forces to make Taiwan secede from China under any name or by any means.”