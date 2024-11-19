Election Results Reflect People’s Will, Says Foreign Observer

Share

An international observer group, International Police Chaplain Sustainable Development and Law Enforcement, yesterday said that the final result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reflects the records of the ballot boxes at polling units.

The Director of Administration and Organisations of the African Regional Command, Mr Oscar David, in his report, urged candidates and political actors to resort to legal channels in case of contestation and disagreement in results to sustain social peace and avoid the breakdown of law and order.

Oscar noted that the election was very peaceful, transparent, credible and successful, with minimal incidences and complaints by party agents at polling units and collation centres.

The report reads in part; “The IPCSL mission commends the people of Ondo State in their conduct and cooperation with our Time Members across the local government areas, political parties, and all stakeholders to enable the environment towards successful election, with a show of patriotism and democratic culture, while urging all to continue to work to preserve national peace and stability to consolidate democracy and the rule of law, especially in a challenging sociopolitical context in the country.

“The mission asserts, without fear of any contradiction, that the final result declared by INEC truly reflects the records of the ballot boxes at polling units.

IPCSL welcomes the good collaboration between the various International Missions and Domestic Observers. Likewise, we salute the quality of the exchanges and shared experiences in the mission to Ondo State.”

