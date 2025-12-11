Election Reforms: Utomi, Falana, Ezekwesili’s Group Submits Petition To NASS

The Movement for Credible Elections (MCE), a coalition of political and labour leaders, as well as civil society groups, has submitted a petition to the Speaker of the House of Representatives for immediate and comprehensive reforms of Nigeria’s electoral system before the 2027 general elections.

The coalition in the petition signed by Chairman of the Steering Council, Prof Pat Utomi, legal adviser, Femi Falana (SAN), Special Advisor, Dr Oby Ezekwesili among others, stated that public confidence in Nigeria’s elections is at an all-time low.

It cited the recurring cases of insecurity, vote buying, voter suppression, logistical failures, and inconsistent deployment of election technology, as some of the challenges facing Nigeria’s elections. According to the coalition, unless these issues were addressed, the credibility and acceptance of the 2027 elections could be severely compromised.

The group called on the House of Representatives to prioritise a set of critical reforms, including the strengthening of the Electoral Act, to close loopholes and enhance accountability.

The coalition is also demanding compulsory electronic transmission of polling unit election results on the Independent National Electoral Commission Result Viewing (IREV) portal, real-time.

Other demands of the group include strengthening of INEC’s independence through autonomous funding; audit of INEC’s technology, as well as a legislation making elected officials who defect to another party other than the one which brought him to office, to lose seats.