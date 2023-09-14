Election Petitions: ‘Uncertain Justice’ in the ‘Storm Centre’ of Political Controversy (1)

The active and operative part of this essay are the quoted phrases “uncertain Justice” and “Storm center” taken from two books on the nature and roles of the Supreme Court in the political and constitutional history of the United States of America. The first book, Storm Center: The Supreme Court in American Politics written by David M. O’Brien in 1986 but revised in its present third edition in 1993 runs through case law to establish the definitive mark i’m- printed on the political canvass of the United States of America.

It narrates the Supreme Court’s arduous efforts through the webs of political intrigues to resolve political controversies kicked up by political forces in America. The legal narrative is a tour de force in constitutional law history of this mother of republican and constitutional democracy.

Reading through this book, one cannot fail to observe the political forces at play in constituting the court (Supreme Court) and the interplay of judicial politics in the rarefied Marble Temple (some call it Marble Palace). At present, the United States Supreme Court is constituted by nine (9) justices with one of them designated the Chief Justice who functions as the administrative and presiding head and nothing more.

Each has a vote at the conference preceding a judgment. So, in effect each justice is equal to the other. Quite unlike what is presently the condition of Nigeria’s Supreme Court where mediocrity crept through the miasmatic patronage system into judicial offices, the United States justices are recruited from the pool of the best legal minds especially from the Ivy-league universities where they are teaching and research professors.

Justices Frankfurter, Stone, Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr,, Warren, and others readily come to mind. Yes, politics defines the nomination and appointment of justices in the United State Judiciary but no politician dare nominate a mediocre and hopes to get away with it, or else both would stew in their own pot of ignominy.

But Nigeria was not this notorious for deploying mediocrities into the judiciary as the post Independence era (1st Republic, 2nd Republic down through the military interregnum) presented jurists of varying capacities and sterling integrity.

Thus, that era boasted Olumuyiwa Jibuwo, Adetokunbo Ademola, Louis Nwachukwu Mbanefo, John Idowu Conrad Taylor, Charles Dadi Onyeama Eugene Olufemi Adeyinka Morgan, Michael Oguejiofo Ajegbo, George Baptist Ayoola Coker, Chukwunweike Idigbe, Charles Olusoji Madarikan, Sir Udo Udoma, Atanda Fatai Williams, George Sodeinde Sowemimo, Taslim Olawale Elias, Dan Ibekwe, Ayo Gabriel Irikefe, Darnley Aurthur Raymond Alexander, Mohammed Bello, Mamman Nasir, Andrew Otutu Obaseki, Kayode Eso, Anthony Nnaemezie Aniagolu, Burba Ardo, Augustine Nnamani, Muhammadu Lawal Uwais, Boonyamin Oladiran Kazeem, Dahunsi Olugbemi Coker, Aldophus Godwin Karibi-Whyte, Saidu Kawu, Chukwudifu Akunne Oputa, Salihu Moddibo Alfa-Belgore, Abdul Ganiyu Olatunji, Philip Nnaemeka-Agu, Abubakar Wali, Ebenezer Basanya Craig, Olajide Olatawura, Ephraim Ibukun Akpata, Uche Omo, Bolarinwa Oyegoke Babalakin, Paul Kemdilim Nwokedi, Idris Legbo Kutigi, Ekundayo Ogundare, Emmanuel Obioma Ogwuegbu, Shehu Usman Mohammed, Sylvester Umaru Onu, Yekem Olayimola Adio, Anthony Ikechukwu Iguh and Uthman Mohammed.

This class of justices operated at the worst era of political controversies in Nigeria yet they maintained their personal integrity and that of the judiciary by stoically squeezing substantial justice out of the rocky ground of military autocracy. Through the cases of Lakanmi & Anor v. AG, Western Region (1970) UILR 201 per Adetokunbo Ademola,, Governor of Lagos State v. Ojukwu (1980) 17 NSCC (pt. 1) 304 per Obaseki, JSC, AG, Federation v.

The Guardian Newspapers Ltd c. (1979) 5 SCNT 324 and plethora of locus classicus that moved Gani Fawehinmi to write the Supreme Court Years to immortalize these immortal jurists, especially the late 1980s military interregnum ones.

Things started falling apart from the 1990s when some military politicians and their civilian successors after 1999 started packing the Courts starting from the State High Courts, Court of Appeal up to the Supreme Court with family members, friends, tribesmen and political acolytes as a means of political patronage. From then, the rarefied temple of justice became thorough fare for all kinds of legal minds who barely pass rudimentary test of legal scholarship and practical knowledge of procedure.

In the tortured state of Nigerian judiciary now centralized through the panoply of the National Judicial Council, anything goes and the stream of justice was fouled thereby engendering “uncertain justice” as artfully articulated by Lawrence Tribe and Joshua Matz in their book, Uncertain Justice (2014) that dissected American Supreme Court judgments in recent years.

But quite unlike Nigeria where the uncertainty is about day-to-day commonplace bread and butter issues of life and personal relations, that of the United States centre on the policy and fundamental constitutional questions governing the states relations with the people on matters of policy and governance.

The USA’s experience under the Supreme Court fundamentally changes the state and the political economy’s governance framework thereby entrenching notable positive changes for the better USA political economy but Nigeria’s case muddles the polity thereby entrenching politico-economic and social paralysis there- by plunging the country into intractable legal and constitutional quagmire.

But is there actually much the judiciary could do in the situation it founds itself? ‘Yes’ and ‘No’: Yes, in the sense that if the condition under which Nigeria founds itself has been properly articulated and presented in adversarial cases to the judiciary, perhaps, the spark of activism that is ever present in every judicial environment would have been one way or the other ignited to give a judgment that would have shaken and extricated Nigeria from its spell of feudal autocracy and hoist it on the pedestal of rule of law and due process in the management of its affairs especially in the arena of presidential politics and elections.

Just imagine if the political class has agreed that kleptocratic culture is inimical to the progress, peaceful development and prosperous order of Nigeria and that the constitutional order be changed from its present feudal autocratic state structure and constitutional framework that breed corruption, crimes and terrorism that render politics dysfunctional and this agreement leads to the desired change to constitutional democracy governed by rule of law at least the country would, have started witnessing clean, elections devoid of ”do-or-die” electoral contest in 2007 as articulated by General Olusegun Obasanjo or its kleptocratic variant of “grab it, snatch it and run away with it” as commanded by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in 2023 general elections.

If Nigeria has a constitutional democracy, the court will be presented with the choice of either upholding an election that was properly managed and conducted in accordance with rule of law and due process or would annul any that goes contrary it.

Currently, the court is presented with the difficult\ situation of confusion in choosing between those who outwitted their opponents in the Russian roulette kind of political struggles for robbing political offices since it is known that traditional political parties are given to the corrupt practice of rigging elections in their strongholds.

It is this realization by the courts that has given rise to the legal principle of ‘substantiality’, that’s to say, once the complainant complains of any unlawful act or omission against the opponent and the electoral manager of the election but fails to prove such allegation of noncompliance with the rule of law and the constitution to a point of establishing that such noncompliance materially affected the outcome of the election substantially his petition fails and the courts hold the questioned election, though unlawfully compromised as fair enough according to the extant rules and the ruling kleptocratic culture.