Election Petitions Should Be Resolved Before Inauguration –Nwosu

Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu is the National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC). In this interview with CHRIS OCHAYI, he speaks on the state of the nation, especially the recent ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, among other issues

How do you see the post-election political atmosphere in Nigeria?

One thing that bothers me is that we all have a collective responsibility to make the country work, but somehow, some persons are absolving themselves from certain responsibilities. These set of people are from political parties to Civil Society Organisations, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and even the media.

The democratic ecosystem is diverse and for us to have a very robust democracy, all the stakeholders in the ecosystem must have some integrity. But because we have impoverished everybody, our governance and leadership systems have been corrupted. So, we all have issues.

You can see that when we were running the elections, we spent almost all the time fighting because people came into the party with various agenda. Even some people within the party are also affected by the corrupted culture in the ecosystem. But we have a nation to build.

We are all involved in nation building with understanding that you build nations with character. We are all failing when everybody is blaming INEC after the elections. What do you expect? INEC will finish its own, and then you will now start shouting judges. We have all failed in our different responsibilities in one way or the other.

Having said that, for me, I’m just hoping that one arm of the ecosystem will say, no, enough is enough. We have to start getting ourselves back to the character required to move this country forward. We are praying that the entire system doesn’t collapse under the corruption.

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has upheld the victory of President Bola Tinubu; what is you take on the judgement?

Whatever has happened in the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal; I see it as still the same system that is at work. The ruling has been done. In some ways, maybe the ruling is also good for the polity. In another way, it is not good for a person who has questions around his election to be sworn-in in the first place. It is important that if an election matter must get to the tribunal or any court, it must be concluded and settled before any other thing.

If the constitution mandates the court that under three months, whatever it is, the case must be settled, so that we can spend the last one week to clear off who is to be sworn-in, it can be done. The ruling, when you check it, I see the tribunal members, some of them that may be discerning, trying also to ensure some stability in the country.

Can you imagine if they had ruled that the President didn’t win. The process would still not have over. He will still go to appeal at the Supreme Court, while still in charge of the country. So, when you make opposition to become vulnerable, anybody on that seat can cause problem for the country. They PEPT members have taken pains to do analysis, everybody saw it and but after those analysis they did, whether the conclusions they reached were proper or not, is still open to debate.

Generally, you will find out that they want to create stability. If you tell the President that he is going, it is better the day the ruling happens that he leaves the office and not that he appeals, while still holding power. These are complicated processes. Just like at times at the tribunal level for the governorship election; you will say the governor didn’t win and you know he will still be there to go to Appeal Court and Supreme Court, while still on the seat.

It’s not tidy. Anybody whom the court says that his or her being in power is not legitimate, but is allowed to remain, within that time that he will be going for appeal, he can cause so much trouble. Development will be stalled and governance will come to a halt, especially when he has become vulnerable.

I want to believe that these justices were thoughtful and that’s why they took time to make those critical analyses of the case. But the justices at the Supreme Court may look at the decision the tribunal took in a different way, and when they do that, it should be final.

How would you summarize the entire judgement of the tribunal?

To me, it has manifested the same challenges that we have in the system. They have opened up everything that there is. But for me, what they have done is good because it creates some stability.

But until the processes are concluded, that’s when we will know whether the ecosystem of democracy and democratic governance in Nigeria can be relied upon for nation building or not.

Are you advocating for another review of the electoral law?

By and large, by the time these processes of Appeal Tribunal and Supreme Court are over, two things must happen. If our legislators want us to build this country, the electoral law should be reviewed, whereby before any executive will get sworn-in, we must finish everything about court hearing.

Two, we don’t need a complicated sys- tem to determine electoral victory. Once it’s election matter, it must not follow the normal court processes. The tribunal should deal with it, so the tribunal shouldn’t finish and then you appeal and all of that. Once it’s electoral matter, let it end at the tribunal because it will be good that you take a decision that takes effect immediately.

How will you rate the performance of Labour Party’s legal team at the tribunal? Some observers believe they performed below expectations. Do you agree with that?

What has been going on is propa- ganda and you know once you enter propaganda, I don’t want to get into that. But I think the Labour Party, and Obi’s lawyers as well as Atiku’s lawyers did a good job. They worked under very hard conditions. The system in place appears designed to work against the petitioners and that’s why the amendment to the Electoral Act must be done. You don’t expect somebody that you are going to court against to be in power.

We have seen that in our constitution, once you are sworn- in, you have immunity. So, if you have sworn-in Tinubu as president, technically he is covered by the im- munity, and that is another area we should look at. Our legislation is very weak and poor. Unfortunately, we have lawmakers who are at the National Assembly as businessmen.

They are there to do a lot of different things. One, they are there for their businesses and also there moving from one ministry to the other for business. Even, during oversight functions, they just bully people to get what they want. Two, they want to do the work of the ex- ecutive by undertaking constituency projects.

Three, many of them are there to make money for reelection or contesting for other higher offices. So, they don’t give enough time to the job of legislation and that’s bad. Whatever is happening, these lawyers of the opposition parties did a good job. Forget the propaganda; it is just politics they are playing. In Nigeria, the system has already set up a lot of obstacles to such cases.

Then the judges or justices and the judicial system have set their own too. So, to now say that lawyers to the petitioners didn’t do a good work is to give the ruling credibility. It is wrong to say they didn’t do a good work and that’s why they failed to win their cases at the tribunal. In the same way, those in power will also do things to discredit them that they didn’t do well to make the ruling more justified.

That’s what is happening. But frankly, anybody that watched the proceedings at the tribunal, would have seen the brilliant representation made by the legal teams of Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar. Whatever is happening now is politics. They were very brilliant and the whole world was focused on Nigeria. The lawyers were very creative and it never happened before in any case in the country.

Why did your party endorse Peter Obi and abandoned its presidential candidate in the build up to the election?

Everybody in this country, including you people in the media, are aware that I have always preached that the Third Force is possible. I am an apostle of the Third Force in the politics of our country. If it’s not possible, I am not a crazy man, I wouldn’t be trying what seems impossible. All of a sudden, it didn’t happen in my party.

That’s God but I saw it happening. It will be most irresponsible for any ADC person, who really believes in ADC DNA and the need for the Third Force to be creating something new because there is no difference between the APC and PDP. Maybe, not much because we have experienced all of them. Some people in APC that are cursing PDP now were all in PDP before.

Nyesom Wike is playing some games. Is he in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or All Progressives (APC) now? For now, he is PDP but we don’t know about tomorrow. Rotimi Amaechi was in PDP before he jumped into APC. The corrupt culture, the toxicity in our political culture was brought by these two political behemoths and that’s why I think the solution to Nigeria’s problem will not come from APC or PDP.

You need some integrity and you need character. I have been part of that for almost the last 10 to 15 years. I have been an apostle of Third Force and that’s the best way to go. So, it will be selfish and out of place for any ADC person to reject Third Force. Though it didn’t happen in ADC, we have to be involved to prove to Nigerians that the Third Force is possible.

So, tomorrow, if I am going around to say come, this Third Force we must reinforce it, we must build so and so, what happened in 2022 and 2023 have vindicated me. That’s why the party had to go that way. After we saw that our presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, came for destabilisation, we endorsed the Labour Party’s candidate.

If we needed money, we could have gone to APC or PDP, but we said no. We are the number one party when you are talking about building the Third Party and everybody in the system knows me as one of the leaders of building the Third Party.

This reinforcement of the Third Force for good governance, is it a philosophy to win only at the centre? What happens at the state level, where governors are turning to emperors?

The behemoths are at the federal more or less. The state governments are doing what they are doing because of the weakness at the national level. If ADC forms government tomorrow, governors will be there. But frankly, the fulcrum of development in this country will start from the local government level. The councils will have autonomy.

I feel pained when President Tinubu, for instance, said they are giving N5 billion to state governors as palliatives for fuel subsidy removal. If Mr. President, gives N500 million to every local government in this country, you will see unparalleled development cut- ting across the entire country.

The local government is at the grassroot. You don’t build from up to down, you build from down to up. Then you will ensure there is good and quality election at that level of governance. If you conduct quality elections where professors, people like you and so on and so forth become local government chairmen, they will work for their people.

Now, go to the local government councils, because of the weakness at the federal level, the governors have taken them over and every money that is supposed to go to the local government has been hijacked. There is no proper election at that level.

We just mouth democracy but what happens is that they collect their resources and make those they appointed as local government chairmen to sign anything, so they will retain that position and have about N5 million to spend monthly. They will sign away 90 per cent of the money to the governors.