Election Petitions Should Be Decided Before Inauguration – Adebayo

Prince Adewole Adebayo was the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the February 25 presidential election. In this interview, he speaks on the Supreme Court’s judgment that affirmed President Bola Tinubu’s election and the need to amend the Electoral Act, among other issues, ANAYO EZUGWU reports

What is your overview of the judicial process of the presidential elections, particularly the number of days from the Appeal Court to the Supreme Court and do you think it can be better?

Of course, it could be better and we must thank God given what we used to have before as three years down the line, litigation is still on such that the person is already preparing for the coming election. But now, we say we should cut it short. Now, the next target is to conclude everything before anyone is sworn in, so that there won’t be colour perception about the judgment.

The next we should aim for after election adjudication is concluded before the swearing-in is that we should have a case where our elections won’t have to go to court at all as you have in some countries where you have about 1,000 elections, with only one or two going to court or none at all. That should be our aim now.

What do you think we can do to get to that Eldorado?

There are three things we need to do, but the majority depends on the politicians. One of them is to ensure that the law is reformed. Everybody involved in law reform is a politician. That is the irony of the matter. When we say we need to change the law, we must not forget that every member of the National Assembly is a politician and potential beneficiary of the law. The president is the other half of the legislative process because the legislative power of Nigeria is invested in two people, the National Assembly and the president because if the president doesn’t sign the bill, it cannot become a law.

So, the two of them are politicians, which means that it is only by moral persuasion and emphasising it in the public interest that it becomes profitable for them to make this amendment. In this year’s election petition proceedings, the court spent less time than the litigants themselves. The Supreme Court spent less than a week to give a decision and they did a similar thing when Chief Obafemi Awolowo/ Alhaji Shehu Shagari was before them. On the court side, there isn’t a problem.

Where there is a problem is where you are asking the court to be faster than the legal proceedings or to give you relief, which they can’t give by law or to stop entertaining cases which they must entertain by law. Once the law is changed and the politicians change their behaviour, then the judiciary is the easiest because it is the most law-abiding, most cooperative and they don’t cause problems for anyone. I didn’t file a petition in respect of the election, so the Supreme Court didn’t give an unfair judgement to me because I didn’t file anything.

And if I file a good one, they will give me good judgement. I think what is important to state here is that an election petition is not a compulsory competition process in the quest for power. Why we keep on having this tension is that what the politicians want, the court doesn’t have it. So, there is no time in the history of election litigation that the politicians will be satisfied with the court because the court can only give you justice. Politicians don’t want justice.

They want judgement leading to power. So, they see the court as another layer of getting power. But the court isn’t designed to give you power. The court is designed to give you justice. So, sometimes you may get justice, but if justice doesn’t land you in power, you say this isn’t justice. I think there is a general misunderstanding of the rule of the court and the rule of the law, and I saw that in the course of our electioneering. There is none of this judgement by the Supreme Court that I didn’t predict.

At no time can what happened on election day be before the court. That is not what it is for. What is before the court is the petition that the person brings before the court and if the petition doesn’t resemble what happened on election day, the court won’t talk about it because the court isn’t asked to supervise the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The court is there to listen to the petition before it and if the petition before it doesn’t capture errors of INEC correctly and goes outside to talk about other things that conflict with the law.

Don’t say the judge who lives where the anomalies of the election happened, is expected to see reasons with you. Sorry, he is not looking at that. He is looking at what is written before him. Judges don’t have plenary powers. They are like you and I on an ordinary day. The jurisdiction to determine the issue is limited by the claim before it and the applicable law.

Some have opined that the Supreme Court lays more emphasis on technicalities in its decision instead of the substance of the matter like the issue of Chicago State University, which was not looked at all, what do you think?

In election matters, there are three things you have to consider. One, for people who are not lawyers, everything about law is a technicality to them. Two, election matter doesn’t follow the traditional procedural, technical and substantive because the election itself is technical in nature, it has a time limit, what you can plead, who can be a petitioner and who cannot. The whole jurisprudence of election is technical by nature. Thirdly, the claim of the party before the court is not a substantive claim, it is a claim based on technicality because if I come to court and say I scored the highest votes, I can prove it is substantive.

If I come to court and say well, the other person scored higher votes than me but he is not qualified, that is technicality, even if I say he doesn’t have a certificate, it is technicality because you are not saying he is the one the people voted for you, he can be the winner but his vote on technical ground should be struck out or discountenance or wasted because his deputy ought to file a paper within 30 days and he didn’t file it. That is a technicality, too. In the case of David Lyon in Bayelsa, the Supreme Court didn’t say he didn’t win the election, it said his deputy had a technical problem. That is the issue. You can’t come to court to seek technical relief and complain that the court is answering you technically.

This year’s petition was the most technical of all because all the things they were talking about were technical by nature. On the issue of Chicago State University, there are three stages to it. Even if the court had admitted the evidence, it still wouldn’t make a difference but the Supreme Court, being a final court didn’t do that. If they had brought it to the Court of Appeal, it would have said the case is not admissible, but let me just assume that it is admissible in case it gets to the court above. The case was brought to the Supreme Court as fresh, but it has a strict rule because they don’t admit witnesses.

Again, for the court to look at what the lower court had not looked at before, they have to assume the position of the court below because if they are to assume the function of the court below the time limited for the Court of Appeal to sit on it had expired and that limitation of time is not stated in the Electoral Act, it is situated inside the constitution and the constitution is superior to the Supreme Court because it is from the constitution that the Supreme Court was created. So, for anything that is contrary to the constitution, the Supreme Court cannot help you.

What do you make of the Supreme Court judgement on the issue of 25 percent of votes of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)?

When the Supreme Court made a decision in the case of Atiku Abubakar or Peter Obi versus Bola Tinubu, it didn’t have to search for a new rule. They just referred to INEC’s decision. It is very clear that it is not required. In four years’ time, some would have forgotten if the issue came tangentially close. Some people would still make the argument that it is the nature of law practice. Don’t assume this is the last time you will hear about it or hear it in court.

The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) came up in the petitions at the Supreme Court even though the court had earlier ruled on a similar matter; do you think the apex court has spoken loudly enough for everybody to now understand it? That brings me back to what I said earlier. Politicians don’t go typically to court looking for justice they are going there looking for power. The way to get a good and clean election is to have good and clean politicians. Next to that is to have your agents at every polling unit.

Once the election is conducted there and you are given your results, you collate your own results. In fact, you can have your own internal IREV. In SDP, when we ran, we had our own situation room, and we were collating our results from all our agents on the field. When we started having problems, we noticed they went awol as they were not sending us anything. From our findings, very little controversy emanated from the polling units.

If you are complaining about 86,000 polling units, you will automatically need 86,000 polling agents to come and say I was there, this is the result given to me, but is completely different from what was announced on television. People think the election litigation process is a continuation of the election campaign.

What is your opinion on the allegation by Justice Musa Muhammed Datijjo (rtd) that the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court earns more than the Chief Justice of Nigeria?

What he said is only surprising to the public, it is not to anybody who has met him. The way he spoke at this valedictory is how he speaks every day. He is known for that. He speaks straight from his heart. He believes in the Supreme Court jurisprudence. His concern with respect to what they do outside the courtroom is the administrative side. That was what led to the problems that the late Gani Fawehinmi took the entire Supreme Court to court when they had to collect Mercedes Benz cars from President Babangida at that time.

The crisis of welfare in the judiciary, where it had to look outside its own means to take care of its judges, is also part of the problems you will find in the relationships between senior lawyers like us and judges, where a judge would have a birthday or an event and lawyers who know that the judges are not well paid will give some kind of support. It was also the same reason they had a problem with Justice Walter Onnoghen before he had problems with the executive.

If you are the head of the court, you will have problems with your colleagues just like any human resources problem because for example, if the courtroom roof is leaking, it is the Chief Registrar who is the head of the Tenders Board that will award the contract while the Chief Justice of the court who is also the chairman of the body is the approving authority. If you go to the states, you will see that the administrative judges in the divisions always complain about the chief judges.