Election Petitions: Nigerian Judiciary Now Cash And Carry – Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has regretted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has turned the Nigerian judiciary into a ‘cash and carry’ one where, according to him, “politicians who don’t participate in primaries are named as candidates while actual winners of elections are sacked for flimsy reasons.

Atiku in a statement issued by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, said the nation’s judiciary delivers judgements but not justice.

He added that some pronouncements of the judiciary in the election petitions before it are ominous signs that threaten Nigeria’s democracy and said it was evidence that democracy in the country has been compromised.

Atiku noted that all the states where the courts made controversial declarations are states controlled by the opposition political parties.

“From Kano, Zamfara and now to Plateau State, where we are witnessing a situation in which what the ruling party missed out on election day is being delivered to them through the courts,” he added.

The former vice president stated that the ideal notion of democracy does not just reside in a representative government but is rooted in the plurality of ideas, adding that for a system to be seen as truly democratic, it must accommodate opposition and opposing views.

“Sadly and suddenly, we have seen a trend whereby the range of opposition engagement continues to be narrowed by the ruling party in Nigeria,” he stated.

According to him, “either through the electoral process where opposition parties are rigged out with brazen impunity or during the post-election court processes where the judiciary is conspicuously doing the biddings of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), it has become increasingly apparent that the democracy in Nigeria is in a state of ill-health.

“It is also crystal clear that the ruling party will not desist from this inglorious ideology of ‘snatch, grab and run away with power,'” he stated.

Atiku described as worrisomes what happened in the Plateau governorship election petition, and said it was a confirmation of the threat allegedly echoed by an APC lawmaker in a viral video, that the ruling party will compromise the judicial process to ensure its ultimate victory in the courts.

“It, therefore, means that the times we are in are indeed ominous, and the journey ahead in rescuing our democracy from these buccaneering power grabbers is a long one.

“It also means that every man and woman of good conscience should come together for this common patriotic purpose,” Atiku added.

He however said Nigeria are not surprised at what is going on, pointing out in Lagos State where President Tinubu holds sway, opposition became an anathema.

“Everyone including judges was forced to join his party. The few opposition members who managed to get elected were beaten to submission, including at the Lagos State House of Assembly where the sole PDP member back in 2018 was suspended and arrested for gun running but mysteriously had the charges dropped immediately after he defected to the APC.

“Recently, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) withdrew a N135 billion lawsuit it had instituted against an opposition senator from Anambra State less than 24 hours after he defected to the ruling party.

“These are the crude methods that Bola Tinubu has employed in order to reduce the ranks of the opposition and consolidate his hold on power,” he added.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the last presidential election mysterious that the same panel that sat and heard all the election petition cases from Plateau State ordered that the APC be declared winner in elections where the PDP came first and Labour Party came second, and in some other cases, ordered a rerun to give the APC a chance of victory.

He recalled Justice Dattijo Muhammad’s valedictory speech, which he said, was buttressed by Olumide Akpata, the immediate past President of the Nigerian Bar Association, that judgments emanating from courts in recent times have been questionable and show obvious compromise.

Atiku added that “as Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) put it recently, the judiciary under military dictatorship was much more courageous and had better integrity than what we have today.

He added that apart from the judiciary, Tinubu has appointed his loyalists as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) “who have now been confirmed by Sen. Godswill Akpabio, his lackey who is supposed to be heading an independent arm of government. This is how the APC plans to impose a one-party state on Nigerians.”

He stated that if Nigeria’s democracy will survive, eternal vigilance remains the watchword in “the APC onslaught on the democracy and the institutions that are supposed to check the excesses of the ruling party.”