Election Petitions: Mixed fortunes for LP at tribunals

There is no doubt that the Labour Party (LP) has emerged as one of the biggest casualties as the states and National Assembly election petition tribunals conclude sittings across the country. The tribunals sitting in different states of the country have sacked many elected members of the party in Edo, Abia and Enugu, among others over discrepancies surrounding their membership of the party and their mode of nomination. Rising as one of the main opposition political parties in the 2023 general election, LP was able to claim some senatorial and House of Representatives seats in some states. The milestone was unprecedented considering that the party came from obscurity to gain popularity. Many saw this as a revolutionary movement that captured the hearts of the at a time when Nigerians yearned for change.

Before 2023, LP had existed for over 20 years as a pro-workers political organisation. But it made inroads into mainstream politics within just eight months. The party rode on the fame and acceptance of Mr. Peter Obi, its flagbearer in the presidential election and overwhelming support of youths known as ‘Obidients.’ Though Obi lost the presidential election despite winning 12 states, including Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, he shocked many by challenging the two previously dominant parties – All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The LP presidential candidate polled 6.1 million votes to place third, while Bola Tinubu of APC won the contest with 8.7 votes. Atiku Abubakar of PDP, who came second, garnered 6.9 votes. LP, however, was able to win one governorship seat, with Alex Otti emerging victorious in Abia State. The party also clinched eight senatorial seats and 34 seats in the House of Representatives. With this number, the party became the third most popular party in the National Assembly. APC won 57 Senate seats; PDP, 29; Labour Party eight; Social Democratic Party (SDP) two; New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) two; Young People’s Party (YPP) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) got one each. In the House of Representatives, APC had 162 seats; PDP, 102; LP, 34; NNPP, 18; APGA, four; ADC, two; SDP, two; YPP, one. LP was successful in states such as Enugu, Abia, Imo, Delta, Anambra, Plateau and even Benue. However, as the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunals sitting in several states end their proceedings, LP has been on the receiving end. About 552 election petitions were filed by aggrieved candidates, and while over 150 of the cases have been decided, some of the cases were withdrawn by the petitioners.

Enugu State

One of the three members of the House of Representatives, whose elections were nullified by the tribunal in Enugu State was Engr. Chijioke Okereke, representing Awgu/Aninri/Oji River Federal Constituency. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared that Okereke won the election but the tribunal sacked him, declaring Chief Onwuegbu Anayo of the PDP as the winner. The second person is Prof. Paul Nnamchi elected to represent Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency. The tribunal declared Prince Cornelius Nnaji of the PDP as the winner. Also in Enugu, the tribunal nullified the election of LP’s Bright Ngene as member representing Enugu South Urban Constituency. Sam Ngene, who was the candidate of the PDP in the March 18 poll had challenged the election of LP candidate. He had argued in his petition that the number of cancelled votes was more than the number of votes credited to the LP candidate. He further contended that the election ought to have been declared inconclusive and a re-run held to determine the actual winner. Delivering judgement, the tribunal’s three-person panel headed by A. M. Abubakar ordered a re-run election in the constituency within 90 days to determine the actual winner of the election. The tribunal explained that the judgement was based on the ground that the number of votes credited to Bright Ngene, the winner of the election, was fewer than the number of disenfranchised voters in the constituency. It also held that INEC was wrong to have declared Bright Ngene as the winner of the election. It further ruled that the electoral commission ought to have declared the election inconclusive and gone for a re-run at polling units where it could not conduct the election. It also nullified the election of Barr Sunday Cyriacus Umeha re p re s e n t i n g Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency. The court said that he failed to properly resign his membership of the PDP before picking the ticket of the LP. It declared the PDP candidate, Festus Uzor as the winner.

Abia State

In Abia State, four House of Representatives members elected on the platform of LP – Amobi Ogah, Ibe Okwara, Emeka Nnamani and Munachim Alozie, were sacked by the tribunal sitting in Umuahia. Ogah, who is the member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency, not only had his election nullified, but the tribunal declared the APC candidate, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the winner of the poll. Consequently, the tribunal ordered INEC to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Ogah and issue a fresh one to Onyejeocha. Onyejeocha, a former Deputy Whip of the House of Representatives and incumbent Minister of State for Labour, had approached the tribunal to seek the nullification of Ogah’s emergence, alleging that he was not qualified to contest for the election, and was not validly nominated and sponsored by his party.

She also sought a declaration that Ogah and LP did not win the majority of the validly cast votes in the said election. Delivering judgement on the petition, the chairman of the three-man panel, Justice Adeyinka Aderegbegbe, granted the relief of the petitioners that “how a candidate is sponsored is both a pre and postelection matter.” He held that Ogah was not validly nominated and sponsored by LP as the claims by the 1st Petitioner that INEC did not receive any notice concerning primaries of the 2nd Respondent was not controverted. The tribunal further ruled that it had in its possession, all the results of the election in the federal constituency, and was duty-bound to collate the results. It added that after collating the results in its possession, it found out that the tabulation by the petitioner was correct. The tribunal also sacked member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency, Osonwa, for non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2022. The petition was filed by the candidate of the APC in the election, Chief Daniel Okeke.

Lagos State

In Lagos State, the tribunal declared the election that produced Thaddeus Attah as the representative of Eti-Osa Federal Constituency of Lagos as inconclusive. Attah, Babajide Obanikoro of the APC and singer-turned-politician, Bankole Wellington also known as Banky W of the PDP contested to represent the constituency in the February 25 election.

Plateau

It was, however, a different scenario in Plateau State, where LP recorded a win as the tribunal declared Dandereng Gideon winner of Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency. The Tribunal sitting in Jos sacked Dachung Bagos of the PDP.

Edo State

Also in Edo State, the tribunal sitting in Benin City, dismissed two petitions challenging the victory of two LP candidates for lacking in merit. In one of the petitions, the candidate of the PDP, Mr. Okhuarobo Osamuede and his party, had challenged the outcome of the election contending that the election of LP’s Murphy Omoruyi for Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency. Osamuede contended that the election was invalid by reason of corrupt practices, non-compliance with requirements of the Electoral Act 2022 as amended and that the first respondent, Omoruyi, was not qualified to contest the election as he was not a member of the 3rd respondent, LP. But the tribunal, in dismissing the petition, held that the petitioners did not prove any of the grounds of the petition. In the petition filed by the APC and its candidate in the election, Eribo Crosby Osadolor, the tribunal also held that the petitioners failed to prove any of the grounds of the petition and the petition therefore failed. The petition was also dismissed for lack of merit. The tribunal also dismissed the petition of Mr. Sunday Aguebor of the PDP and his party against INEC and the candidate of the LP in the February 25 House of Representatives election for Oredo Federal Constituency, Iyawe Aisosa, for lacking in merit. The petition was on the ground of non-compliance with the requirements of the Electoral Act 2022 as amended which the tribunal held that they failed to prove as allegations of noncompliance are required to be proved polling unit by polling unit and ward by ward.

Delta State

In Delta State, the Court of Appeal in Abuja, overturned the July 24 ruling of the National and State Houses of Assembly Election Tribunal in Asaba. The tribunal had declared Ndudi Elumelu of the PDP as the winner of the election for the Aniocha/OshimiliFederal Constituency of Delta State. In two separate rulings, the Court of Appeal declared Ngozi Okolie of LP as the winner of the election. The appellate court faulted the tribunal for voiding Okolie’s election and proceeded to dismiss the petition filed by Elumelu before the trial tribunal on which the voided judgement was given. The Court of Appeal supported the argument made by Mahmud Magaji (SAN), the lawyer representing LP.

It agreed that Okolie was validly nominated and sponsored by the party and that he resigned from his position as a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Delta State Government, as mandated by the Constitution. Party reacts Reacting to the development, LP expressed shock at the spate of judgements being churned out at the various national and state assembly tribunals, sacking several of its elected members. National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, in a statement, said: “Labour Party became a household name with over 10 million members and supporters across the nation. However, this feat is regrettably being reversed by the pronouncements coming out from the various tribunals. We are worried because the reasons for reversing our victories are matters that have been settled by the superior courts in the past. “It is even incomprehensible and ludicrous when different tribunals give conflicting and diverse judgements on the same matter, a matter that has since been ruled by the Supreme Court and very recently at the Presidential Election Petition Court in APC vs Peter Obi. The courts have in a plethora of cases held that the court has no jurisdiction to intervene in the internal affairs of a political party.” He explained that the issues of the nomination of candidates as well as membership are internal affairs of the party beyond the jurisdiction of courts, adding, “it is only political parties that can determine who its members are and who their flag bearer for an election should be.” Buttressing his points further, Abure said in its judgement in SC/ CV/501/2023, which was sighted for the tribunal, the Supreme Court held that “a political party that files a suit to challenge the nomination of the candidate of another party will be a nosy busybody, a meddlesome interloper, peeping into the affairs of his neighbour without any backing in law. No court of law can entertain such a suit. “In the case of ARDO & ANOR v. NYAKO & ORS (2013) LPELR-CA/ YL/15/2012 (CONSOLIDATED), the court of appeal, held that ‘however, it is a notorious principle of law that courts have no right whatsoever to descend into the internal affairs of political parties as to choose their candidates for them’ or decide the status of their membership. “This position is more vividly expounded in the case of AGI v. PDP & ORS (2016) LPELR-SC.256/2016, where the Supreme Court held that; ‘… a party is supreme over its own affairs…

A party is like a club. A voluntary association. It has its rules, regulations, guidelines, and Constitution…” Abure said part of the rules and guidelines of the Labour Party was to accord membership to any Nigerian who so desires, including by way of a waiver. His words: “If you look at our guidelines, it is very clear that we can grant a waiver to people who are joining us during the election, and the Labour Party in observance of its own relevant rules and guidelines discharged its obligations by granting a waiver to as many as requested for it. So, it is our inalienable right under our own rules and we activate it to the fullest. “The decisions of the tribunal against our elected lawmakers are clearly in contravention of established jurisprudence. Where the leadership of a party regards a person as a member of the party eligible to contest the primaries, no member of the party can complain against such a decision. Such an issue is within the domestic and internal affairs of the party over which the courts have no jurisdiction as such is not justiciable for our judicial system for lower courts to upturn a judgement already delivered by the Supreme Court. “Though the tribunal is not the final court, we frown at the recklessness of our judicial officers in entering a judgement that looks suspicious. We are, therefore, calling the attention of the Nigeria Judicial Council to the injustice ongoing and to review the activities of some of our legal officers, who may have been compromised and found wanting in the discharge of their duties. Labour Party must be encouraged to widen the political space and end the one-party system being vigorously pursued by the ruling party.

Pushing the party under a moving trailer will not in any way help anyone.” Apart from Abure, observers have expressed fears that the trend is not healthy for the nation’s democracy as they insinuate that these victories might have been through extraneous factors that could be far from fair and just. One of the critics who believe that the ruling party could have been playing a fast game in the courts or tribunals is Onyinye-Ghandi Chukwunyere, the presidential spokesperson of Omoyele Sowore, the African Action Congress (AAC) candidate in the 2023 election. Chukwuyere, an activist and human rights lawyer, said: “We’ve been very clear that the entire Nigerian system is hopelessly compromised. You see the signs everywhere, especially in the judiciary where judgments no longer follow law and facts. The APC is not recovering from losses. It is destroying what is left of the moral fabric of Nigerian society. “The APC was roundly rejected by the Nigerian people at the polls. They rigged their way in and have continued that ringing at the tribunals. It is certainly a worrisome trend. But we remain confident in the capacity of the Nigerian people to rid themselves of the APC rot in the coming weeks, months, or even years.” As most of the LP elected members head for the Appeal Court to challenge the judgement of the tribunals, the party and its supporters would be hoping that the appellate court will overturn the outcome of the tribunals and uphold their victories during the 2023 general election.